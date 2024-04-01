ACS brings smiles to kids with Tricycle Rodeo and Kites

FORT GREGG-ADAMS, Va. — Families came together Tuesday to bring their children out to Child Youth Services Campus to participate in their yearly Tricycle Rodeo and Kites event.



U.S. Army Community Service held their annual Tricycle Rodeo and Kites for Kids event in honor of Child Abuse Awareness Month and Month of the Military Child.



Little ones smiled and laughed while moving from station to station participating in a different activity at each station. Activities at each station included hula hoops, a photo booth, lasso the bull, go fish, knock down the cans, sock hop, coloring pages, build a kite and more.



The event was open to the public from noon to 2 p.m. and then open to the Child Development Center and School Age Center kids from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. and from 2 p.m. to 2 p.m.



“We have already had over 20 kids from our community come out to participate during our open to the public time today,” said Shelley Williams, ACS New Parent Support home visitor.



Advanced Individual Training Soldiers from Tango Company, 266th Quartermaster Battalion, came out to support this event by manning each station while joining in the fun with the little ones.



“The AIT Soldiers have been such a great help to us today,” she said.



To learn more about Fort Gregg-Adams Army Community Service, click here: https://gregg-adams.armymwr.com/programs/army-community-service

