Personal Purpose Creates Impact

Volunteers play a crucial role in the success of numerous recreational sites and visitor centers within the Rock Island District. Gene Sperry, a dedicated volunteer at the Mississippi River Visitor Center situated at Locks and Dam 15, has contributed nearly 6,000 hours of service over the past decade. Welcoming thousands of visitors, hosting hundreds of school groups, and leading countless tours, Gene’s friendly demeanor, coupled with the occasional pun, has left many lasting impressions.



“Gene is so active and integrated into our team; everybody thinks he is an employee. Our District and Division has gained valuable insights into the role and value of volunteers because of him,” stated Kelly Thomas, Chief of Natural Resources for Mississippi River Project Office.



After concluding his previous career, Sperry joined the Corps of Engineers, seeking personal fulfillment in retirement.



“After retiring, I needed to find a personal purpose to get up each morning and make a difference,” explained Sperry. “Kids are the best part of the job. I love sharing the history of the arsenal, Mississippi River, and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.”



Reflecting on the importance of reliability, Sperry emphasized, “If you can’t be reliable, what good are you? That doesn’t apply just to volunteering, but I took that advice throughout my entire career.”



The collaborative efforts between volunteers and park rangers significantly enhance visitor experiences at these locations. Volunteers empower park rangers to engage more actively and gain valuable field experience.



While the nature of volunteering roles may vary across locations, individuals who enjoy working with people, especially children, and aspire to make a positive impact may find volunteering to be a fulfilling endeavor.

Date Taken: 04.04.2024 Date Posted: 04.05.2024 Location: ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, US