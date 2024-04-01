Army CID Hosts British Law Enforcement Counterparts for Pentagon Visit

Courtesy Photo | Members of the UK delegation included: Colin Brown, Deputy Director of the UK Border...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Members of the UK delegation included: Colin Brown, Deputy Director of the UK Border Force; Kenny Dron, Counselor - UK National Crime Agency, assigned to the British Embassy in Washington, D.C.; and Gill Beswick, Regional Manager for North America - UK National Crime Agency, also assigned to the British Embassy. see less | View Image Page

The Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division hosted a Pentagon tour for several United Kingdom law enforcement colleagues on March 27, 2024, as part of Army CID’s growing engagement with international counterparts.



Members of the UK delegation included: Colin Brown, Deputy Director of the UK Border Force; Kenny Dron, Counselor - UK National Crime Agency, assigned to the British Embassy in Washington, D.C.; and Gill Beswick, Regional Manager for North America - UK National Crime Agency, also assigned to the British Embassy. The visiting British officers were hosted by Army CID Special Agent Mark Lunardi, Assistant Deputy Director for Global Engagement, on their visit to the massive headquarters of the U.S. Department of Defense, which covers 6.5 million square feet and provides office space for 30,000 military and civilian employees.



The group visited numerous locations and sites within the building, to include the 9/11 Memorial. The UK visitors also received briefings on DoD structure and operations, as well details on the Department’s law enforcement capabilities and ongoing Army CID transformation efforts. The event was conducted as part of ongoing efforts to develop, maintain, and improve operational coordination and information-sharing efforts with global law enforcement partners. The engagement also helped to further UK counterparts’ appreciation of the scope and breadth of the DoD, the U.S. Army, and Army CID activities worldwide.