USEUCOM commander visits Slovakia, Slovenia to recognize 20 years of NATO unity

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Army Gen. Christopher Cavoli, commander, U.S. European Command, and Supreme Allied Commander Europe, reviews Slovak service members alongside Slovak Minister of Defense Robert Kaliňák (center) and Chief of Defense Gen. Daniel Zmeko while in Bratislava as part of a two-country visit to Slovakia and Slovenia March 26-28, 2024. In both nations, Cavoli met with civilian and military leaders to recognize the nations' NATO anniversaries, discuss shared security concerns and collective deterrence, and military mobility to enable rapid deployment and sustain operations. (Courtesy photo by U.S. Embassy Bratislava)

U.S. Army Gen. Christopher Cavoli, commander, U.S. European Command, and Supreme Allied Commander Europe, visited Slovakia and Slovenia from March 26-28, 2024, to engage civilian and military leaders days ahead of the two nations’ twentieth NATO anniversary. Slovakia and Slovenia became full-fledged NATO members March 29, 2004.



During his meetings, Cavoli praised the two nations’ contributions to NATO, including military modernization efforts and investments in the capabilities required to deter aggression and defend NATO territory.



“Twenty years ago, Slovakia, a sovereign nation, took the decision to join a collection of other sovereign nations that pledged not only to defend themselves but to defend each other,” Cavoli said. “And these nations do that because we share so much in common – specifically our values.”



While in Slovakia’s capital city of Bratislava, Cavoli joined U.S. Ambassador to Slovakia Gautam Rana for meetings with Prime Minister Robert Fico, Minister of Defense Robert Kaliňák and Minister of Foreign and European Affairs Juraj Blanár. He then visited Military Training Area Lešť, home to one of eight NATO multinational battlegroups, to speak with Allied service members demonstrating resolve and readiness to deter aggression and defend territory and populations, if needed.



In Slovenia, Cavoli met with U.S. Ambassador to Slovenia Jamie Harpootlian, President Nataša Pirc Musar and Minister of Defence Marjan Šarec.



“My deepest congratulations to Slovenia for your 20-year anniversary of your joining NATO, which truly is the greatest Alliance in the history of humankind,” Cavoli said.



Cavoli also participated in a panel discussion alongside Lt. Gen. Robert Glavaš, chief of the general staff of the Slovenian Armed Forces, Adm. Giuseppe Cavo Dragone, chief of the general staff of the Italian Armed Forces, and Gen. Rudolf Striedinger, Chief of the General Staff of the Austrian Armed Forces. The discussion was organized by the Slovenia Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs and the Ministry of Defense, and focused on European security as well as ways to address shared challenges.



Security cooperation between the U.S. and Slovakia includes a Defense Cooperation Agreement signed in 2023, formalizing and enhancing the countries’ ability to coordinate on common defensive efforts, such as conducting joint training exercises. Slovakia’s modernization and interoperability efforts include the acquisition of F-16 aircraft, and enabling military mobility along NATO’s eastern flank.



Through security cooperation engagements, the U.S. and Slovenian militaries promote peace and security in the neighboring Western Balkans region while supporting modernization, procurement, military mobility and interoperability goals within the NATO Alliance. These collective efforts support the ability to rapidly deploy and sustain operations from great distances, a requirement in today’s global security environment.