READY Battalion Sets New Standard for Mission Readiness and Theater Support

The 304th Expeditionary Signal Battalion-Enhanced set a new standard for mission readiness and theater support in March 2024 by deploying more signal teams in a single month than any other ESB-E. Forward stationed on Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, the “Ready” Battalion deployed 32 Scalable Network Node teams throughout Korea in support of the Freedom Shield 2024 theater exercise and other ongoing missions, demonstrating the unit’s capacity for rapid and widespread deployment in support of contingency operations.

During the theater exercise, Ready Battalion simultaneously employed 22 SNN teams, four Phoenix terminals, and two Secure Mobile Anti-jam Reliable Terminals-Tactical at 10 unique locations across the peninsula. These operations highlighted the battalion's ability to provide essential command and control capabilities to key military commands, including United States Forces Korea, Combined Forces Command, Eighth U.S. Army, and others.

Freedom Shield 2024 enabled the Ready Battalion to showcase expeditionary deployment and command post operations, employing a battalion Main Command Post, Rear Command Post, and alternate Network Operations Center at three separate locations. The battalion headquarters executed a 125-mile ground movement and established a tactical MCP at Camp Carroll while maintaining C2 of all battalion operations and demonstrating adaptability in austere environments. The RCP on Camp Humphreys coordinated centralized logistic and maintenance support and provided redundant C2 capabilities. At a third location, 304th ESB-E network engineers collaborated with the 41st Strategic Signal Battalion to establish an alternate network monitoring capability, exemplifying the battalion's commitment to innovation and interoperability in support of ongoing operations.

These complex operations were enabled by key Ready Battalion training and maintenance initiatives that reflect a proactive approach to readiness. The unit training plan includes quarterly platoon validations consisting of MCP operations, company and platoon alert procedures, platoon and team deployment, and external validations of network extension and tactical radio capabilities. This training has resulted in 90% of signal teams validated on digital gunnery table VI, despite high Soldier turn-over. Maintenance initiatives - including on-site cable repair and fabrication, detailed maintenance schedules, and standardized recovery operations - have resulted in a consistent 95% operational readiness rate and being awarded the ARCYBER Army Award for Maintenance Excellence despite a high operational tempo. Ready Battalion’s training and maintenance initiatives have been reinforced and supported by frequent engagements and collaboration with Communications-Electronics Command trainers and maintainers, as well as with numerous industry partners.

Overall, the 304th ESB-E's accomplishments not only showcase their exceptional capabilities in providing critical communication support, but also establish them as a benchmark for mission readiness and theater support within the Signal community.





Article by Maj. Adam P. Robitaille

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.05.2024 Date Posted: 04.05.2024 03:10 Story ID: 467863 Location: KR Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, READY Battalion Sets New Standard for Mission Readiness and Theater Support, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.