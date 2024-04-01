OSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea – The 51st Logistics Readiness Squadron has been assisting the base's vehicle fleet in transitioning from vehicle identification link keys to a new QR code system, marking significant advancements in efficiency and logistics management at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea.



Coggins International EPoS Mobile Deployment Initiative utilizes QR codes that are specifically coded to each vehicle by fuel type. Necessary data can be pulled to identify the quantity by the type of fuel per vehicle. This allows the 51st LRS to determine fuel usage across the DoD and identifies vehicles with higher fuel usage.



“This initiative allows Osan to mobilize at a moment’s notice,” said U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Charles Cotton, 51st LRS noncommissioned officer in charge of the fuel service center. “We’ll be ready to go at any given time and stay ready to ‘Fight Tonight.’”



The previous process of obtaining vehicle identification took approximately 8-10 hours annually to validate and the cost of an individual key was about $8. This initiative saves approximately $51,000 and an average of 50 man hours across the 51st Fighter Wing. At the end of this initiative, Airmen of the 51st LRS will have serviced 840 vehicles.



“Vehicle control officers have played a crucial role in ensuring that units obtain their QR codes seamlessly,”​​ said Master Sgt. Michael Natallelo, 51st LRS fleet management and material control section chief. “The entire initiative has been successful only because of the collaboration of units across the installation.”



Starting April 9, 2024, the physical keys used to refuel government vehicles will no longer work. For further information please reach out to your unit’s VCO as well as the 51st LRS.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.01.2024 Date Posted: 04.05.2024 02:49 Story ID: 467860 Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 51st Fighter Wing implements new vehicle fueling QR code system, by SrA Kaitlin Frazier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.