23 MXG professionally develops Airmen

MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. – The 23rd Maintenance Group have recently introduced a new professional development training for maintenance Airmen at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, April 3, 2024.



Since the start of the new year, 23rd MXG leadership have added a new interactive seminar into their already scheduled training, Maintenance Orientation, to reiterate the importance of professionalism in the workplace and appropriate vs. inappropriate behavior.



“Through this training, Airmen will not only gain what a professional workspace, office or support section should look like, but they will understand the why in ‘Why are we professionals?’ and that’s very important,” said Col. Bobby Buckner, 23rd MXG commander.



As part of the training, facilitators of the class use the traditional and timeless U.S. Air Force Core values of Integrity First, Service Before Self and Excellence in All We Do, to emphasize the significance of professional behavior in and out of uniform.



“We have these core values that are important to us, and we want to see Airmen uphold those values,” Buckner continued. “From basic training, to tech school to your first duty station you’re told to be a professional and we’re going to define professionalism here and make sure we’re on the same page.”



While most of the material serves as a refresher to Airmen, this course lays out clear left and right expectations for professionalism, preventative measures and behavior for those joining the maintenance world at Moody.



“If the Airmen know the standards and they know what is expected of them, I think it will empower them and make them feel like it’s a work center they want to be in,” Buckner said. “It makes all the difference having everyone be professional.”



According to Chaplain (Maj.) Joshua Choquette, class facilitator, the essence of professionalism extends beyond just adhering to rules and regulations.



“When you join, professionalism is just rules you follow but there’s something deeper to it, something inspirational and that’s what we want to ignite in Airmen - to encourage them to be a part of making the Air Force better,” Choquette said.



As Moody continues to generate multi-capable Airmen to meet the 23rd Wing’s commander priorities -- Prepare the Force, Support the Force, Strengthen the Family -- this training allows Airmen to come together to come together as a stronger team.



“We’re preparing the forces - It’s not just important what we do in the Air Force, but how we do it that matters,” said Choquette. “We want to show what it looks like to make change, to have the Airmen ask themselves ‘What’s the one thing that I can do at my level to make a difference?’ and really empower every member to have ownership.”



Overall, this new class is designed to provide Airmen with a deeper understanding and appreciation for the values that build a cohesive work environment and team, and also instill a sense of ownership and responsibility to actively contribute to the success and readiness of the 23rd Wing.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.04.2024 Date Posted: 04.04.2024 17:05 Story ID: 467840 Location: GA, US Web Views: 13 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 23 MXG professionally develops Airmen, by SrA Rachel Coates, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.