Fort McCoy holds March 2024’s Triad Nights event at McCoy’s Community Center

Fort McCoy held it’s third Triad Nights event of 2024 on March 28 with dozens of installation community members taking part in the festivities once again.



This edition of Triad Nights started off with its leadership forum being combined with a special proclamation signing ceremony to acknowledge April on post as Alcohol Awareness Month and Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month (SAAPM).



During the forum and proclamation-signing event, leaders from across the installation pledged to support the ideals of the awareness campaigns for both monthly observances. The Fort McCoy Sexual Harassment/Assault Response Prevention (SHARP) team, Family Advocacy Program, Exceptional Family Member Program, and Army Substance Abuse Program (ASAP) coordinated this effort to bring the awareness to the monthly observances, officials said.



The Army SHARP Program at https://www.armyresilience.army.mil/SAAPM-2024/index.html discussed the 2024 theme for SAAPM.



Nationwide, April is recognized as Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month, the website states. “This year the Army’s theme for its campaign is ‘Change Through Unity: Empower. Protect. Prevent.’”



Sexual Assault Response Coordinator Nicholas Kletzien with the Fort McCoy Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention team led the discussion about SAAPM and SHARP.



For the Alcohol Awareness and Prevention Month, it’s an annual campaign aimed at bringing awareness to the dangers of alcohol misuse, said Terry Rogalla, Fort McCoy ASAP coordinator. Rogalla also reviewed the proclamation that was signed by the Fort McCoy leaders.



Messenger also discussed the importance of both monthly observances and was also encouraged by the attendance.



“I am glad to see you all (here) to hear this,” Messenger said. “Thank you for attending.”



After the forum, the fun began for all event-goers. For this Triad Nights main event, the Fort McCoy Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation (DFMWR) coordinated a tournament for axe throwing in the new DFMWR axe-throwing trailer operated by DFMWR Outdoor Recreation.



Recreation Specialist Alex Karis said the axe-throwing event went well.



“We had approximately 20 to 25 people be a part of the tournament and another five to 10 people just check out the trailer,” Karis said. “This was the first time we used this trailer for an event since we received it last fall, and I think it was a good test run for it. This was a successful event for sure.”



Triad Nights attendees also were able to order food and participate in numerous other games as the event went on.



The overall Triad Nights initiative began in October 2023. The initiative, according to Messenger, is yet another chance for the Fort McCoy community to meet and build interpersonal relationships within the community.



“I want this to be something to be where we can share leadership ideas and learn about leadership, and more,” Messenger said at the first Triad Nights leadership forum.



The “Nights” gathering takes place at least once a month at McCoy’s. DFMWR had lots of goodies for those who came to the event, including prizes for the axe-throwing tournament winners.



Triad Nights is open to all Fort McCoy Soldiers, family members and civilian employees.



