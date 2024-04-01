One Last HOOAH!

Corpus Christi Army Depot—Every graduating ROTC class is a significant milestone, as recruiting is the foundation of the all-volunteer force. The ROTC program's education and leadership training helps prepare cadets to enter the Army as junior leaders. This approach has evident benefits, as it ensures a pool of educated leaders, enhancing the Army's ability to sustain an all-volunteer force.



Sgt. Maj. Jon Trawick, the senior non-commissioned officer at Corpus Christi Army Depot, was recently invited to instruct a graduating ROTC class at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi. The “Taking Charge” workshop explained the importance of cultivating relationships with non-commissioned officers.



The NCO Creed, emphasizing competence, is a guiding principle for all NCOs. 'Competence is my watchword,' it states, and this competence is visible in an NCO’s action during operations and in quality, effective instruction to other uniformed Soldiers. In the field, officers and NCOs must be competent in leading Soldiers and teams for diverse missions at home or abroad. A nurtured relationship with NCOs, guided by the principles of the creed, helps develop junior officers' confidence and competence in sound decision-making.



Lt. Col. Steven Pierce, professor of Military Science at TAMUCC, said, "What's great about the perspective of a command sergeant major is that this individual has gone through all the ropes, which means that he's going through every single NCO position, which also means that he's gone through every officer position — second lieutenant, first lieutenant, captain, major, lieutenant colonel, and colonel. The NCO’s job responsibility is to be the senior adviser to the officer, to follow and make that officer successful, with professionalism, even in a disagreement."



Trawick revealed to cadets the leadership experiences of a senior enlisted service member in the field. In addition, the relationship between an officer and an NCO is unique. The enlisted Soldier has acquired experiences and knowledge that help the officer make more informed decisions and facilitate operational success.



"It is important to establish a dialogue,” he said. “The idea is to complement each other. Junior officers understand what needs to happen, but NCOs have experience that can smooth out challenges in a plan’s application.”



When it comes to the traits of successful lieutenants, Trawick shared, “I've observed that it's the willingness to listen and learn while offering unassertive perspective. Don't hesitate to seek your senior NCOs' advice. Even if it's just for a visit, to say 'hi' and get some feedback. That [feedback] can significantly contribute to your development.”



The depot enjoys a robust partnership with TAMUCC. During his tenure, Trawick has spoken to preceding senior ROTC classes. He is retiring from the United States Army, so this was likely his final opportunity to speak to those students as the sergeant major of the Corpus Christi Army Depot.



Among other accolades of being a decorated Soldier, Trawick attended Troy State University and earned a master's degree in public administration and a Bachelor of Science in business administration. He is an alumnus of Class 64 of the United States Army’s Sergeants Major Academy.



The backbone of the United States Army is the corps of NCOs, whose every step emulates the highest standards and is exemplary in encouraging the troops to follow their example. As Trawick winds down his tour at CCAD, his commitment to ensuring the next group of leaders is prepared and equipped is unwavering.

