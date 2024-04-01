Two NUWC Division Newport employees receive award from Program Executive Office Integrated Warfare Systems

Photo By Public Affairs Office | Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport employee Hadi M. Bah, technical project...... read more read more Photo By Public Affairs Office | Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport employee Hadi M. Bah, technical project manager and lead for the Consolidated Afloat Network Enterprise System team, recently won a Program Executive Office Integrated Warfare Systems (PEO IWS) Team Excellence Award for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023. This award recognizes individuals and teams whose combined efforts have yielded significant benefits for PEO IWS. see less | View Image Page

NEWPORT, R.I. – Two Naval Undersea Warfare Center (NUWC) Division Newport employees in the Undersea Warfare Combat Systems Department recently received a Program Executive Office Integrated Warfare Systems (PEO IWS) Team Excellence Award for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023, as members of the Undersea Warfare Decision Support System (USW DSS) Prevention of Mutual Interference (PMI) team.



Nathan Brinker of Cranston, Rhode Island, director of Integrated Warfare Undersea Systems 5E Technical, and Hadi M. Bah of Randolph, Massachusetts, technical project manager and lead for the Consolidated Afloat Network Enterprise System (CANES) team, won the PEO IWS Team Excellence Award for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023.



The award recognizes individuals and teams whose combined efforts have yielded significant benefits for PEO IWS. NUWC Division Keyport and Naval Sea Systems Command 05N personnel were also members on the team.



The USW DSS program has successfully transitioned the PMI capability to a software baseline and this work marks the culmination of four years of systems engineering, software development, and testing, which provides a critical safety-of-ship interference check for the Submarine Operation Authority (SUBOPAUTH) to ensure all U.S. and allied submarines can safely operate submerged without collision. To complete this capability delivery, the team integrated an Office of Naval Research project modeling algorithm into the USW DSS software baseline, the award states. The team accelerated an upgrade to the network cross domain solution by 18 months that allowed for submerged interference checks and subsequently delivered it to additional command sites to allow for global coverage.



The team was recognized during a PEO IWS meeting held on Feb. 22.



NUWC Newport is the oldest warfare center in the country, tracing its heritage to the Naval Torpedo Station established on Goat Island in Newport Harbor in 1869. Commanded by Capt. Chad Hennings, NUWC Newport maintains major detachments in West Palm Beach, Florida, and Andros Island in the Bahamas, as well as test facilities at Seneca Lake and Fisher's Island, New York, Leesburg, Florida, and Dodge Pond, Connecticut.



