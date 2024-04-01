NRL To Showcase Cross-Domain Technology at Sea-Air-Space 2024

Courtesy Photo | The U.S. Naval Research Laboratory will showcase redefining defense technologies at...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The U.S. Naval Research Laboratory will showcase redefining defense technologies at the Sea-Air-Space Conference and Exposition in booth 301, held at the Gaylord Convention Center in National Harbor, Md., Apr. 8-10. Powered by the Navy League of the United States, Sea-Air-Space is the premier maritime exposition in the U.S. featuring defense industry leaders and major military decision-makers from around the globe sharing the latest updates surrounding the maritime domain. (U.S. Navy photo) see less | View Image Page

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Naval Research Laboratory (NRL) will showcase redefining defense technologies at the Sea-Air-Space Conference and Exposition in booth 301, held at the Gaylord Convention Center in National Harbor, Md., Apr. 8-10.



NRL Senior Scientist for Robotics and Autonomous Systems Glen Henshaw, Ph.D., will speak on the “Future of the AI Battlespace” panel, Apr. 9 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. in Potomac C Ballroom. Henshaw will discuss advances in artificial intelligence research and how autonomous systems will reshape military strategies.



“Our researchers play an integral role in delivering the Department of Defense the special knowledge, capabilities, and agile flexibility to succeed in today’s dynamic warfighting environment,” said NRL Commanding Officer Capt. Jesse Black. “As we continue programs of basic research that help the Navy anticipate and meet future needs, to include innovations in hypersonic technologies, unmanned vehicles, and quantum information science, we also move technology rapidly from concept to operational use when high-priority, short-term needs arise.”



Visit booth 301 to learn more about research programs and technologies:



Scientific Development Squadron ONE (VXS) 1: Conducts airborne scientific experimentation and advanced technology development through worldwide operations supporting Navy and national science and technology priorities and warfighting goals. Supporting broad-based, multidisciplinary programs across the full spectrum of scientific research and applied technologies, focused on the maritime application of new and improved airborne data collection techniques, experimental equipment and system demonstration.



Inertial Navigation Interferometer: NRL researchers have developed a Continuous 3D-Cooled Atom Beam Interferometer derived from a patent pending cold and continuous beam of atoms to explore atom-interferometry based inertial measurement systems as a path to reduce drift in naval navigation systems and potentially provide the Navy the ability to operate in GPS-denied environments.



Close-in Covert Autonomous Disposable Aircraft (CICADA): The CICADA mk5 technology is a low-cost sensor emplacement glider. Thirty-two CICADAs fit in a single size-A sonobuoy tube. Each CICADA autonomously glides to a unique destination for dispersion in selectable patterns around designated areas.



Flying Sea Glider: This research program is focused on developing a patent pending underwater glider that delivers itself by flying above the water. Flying emplacement offers several benefits over traditional deployment: unmanned aircraft typically fly two orders of magnitude faster than sea-gliding unmanned underwater vehicles and flying emplacement reduces the need to task a ship for glider deployment.



Hybrid Tiger: This research program integrates technologies from several power and energy programs into a single unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) for multiday endurance. Using a hydrogen fuel cell, solar photovoltaics, and energy-aware guidance algorithms, Hybrid Tiger is designed for greater than 3.5 days of endurance even on the winter solstice and up to 50° latitude.



Rotary Wing UAV: NRL is developing technologies for Marine Corps operations in remote terrain characterization for mobility applications using multi-modal sensors integrated onto UAVs. The products developed based on these sensors and processing algorithms allow for estimation of terrain trafficability for off-road maneuver support.



Rapid Microwave Prototyping Systems (RaMPS): Provides a flexible development platform for rapid deployment of novel state-of-the-art microwave technology to keep pace with U.S. adversaries and protect the warfighter.



Coatings: NRL Chemistry Division paint samples of Navy developed and transitioned paints and coatings for topside structures, tanks, landing decks and aviation assets.



DNA Sequencing: The ability to ‘read’ DNA is considered the gold standard method for identifying organisms and determining their biological potential. NRL is developing methods and technologies for a single person-operable, rapid and fieldable solution for point-of-need DNA sequencing. Along with its expeditionary platform partners, NRL has led the development, testing, training and transition of customized sequencing capabilities for emerging Navy-specific concept of operations and requirements.



Melanized Microbes for Multiple Uses in Space: The objective is to develop melanized microorganisms as production hosts for biomaterials in spaceflight conditions. NRL has cultivated melanin-producing microbes that were onboard Artemis 1 and the ISS with the goal to investigate changes that promote resiliency and survivability in space conditions and characterize the unique properties of bio-products.



Down-Looking Sonar: This sonar morphology is designed to hunt for deeply buried naval mines with an area coverage rate comparable to state-of-the-art side look sonars.



Orbit/Covariance Estimation and Analysis (OCEAN) Software: OCEAN is a state-of-the-art orbit determination, ephemeris propagation, and timing calibration software suite. OCEAN applies high fidelity models and advanced estimation techniques to provide precise and accurate satellite ephemeris, orbit predictions, and covariance products throughout the mission lifetime.



Neptune Software: The Neptune® software is the NRL’s enterprise satellite Command and Control (C2) software suite used to control over 100 Department of Defense (DOD) and Intelligence Community satellites, as well as to provide control and status of the ground system equipment.



Hypersonics Waverider: A specially designed vehicle that flies atop a shock wave that the vehicle itself creates and conforms to its leading edges. This generates high compression-lift while producing low aerodynamic drag, resulting in the best lift-to-drag ratios known for high-speed vehicles.



Powered by the Navy League of the United States, Sea-Air-Space is the premier maritime exposition in the U.S. featuring defense industry leaders and major military decision-makers from around the globe sharing the latest updates surrounding the maritime domain.





