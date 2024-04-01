Crow 01 presides over OTS graduation, commissions first wing graduate

Photo By Capt. Benjamin Aronson | U.S. Air Force Col. Josh Koslov, 350th Spectrum Warfare Wing commander, reviews U.S....... read more read more Photo By Capt. Benjamin Aronson | U.S. Air Force Col. Josh Koslov, 350th Spectrum Warfare Wing commander, reviews U.S. Air Force Officer Training School trainees during their pass and review, part of the graduation parade at Maxwell Air Force Base, AL, March 28, 2024. The program consists of five modules that build upon each other and emphasis teamwork, communication, decision-making, resiliency, creative thinking and accountability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Benjamin Aronson) see less | View Image Page

EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. – The U.S. Air Force’s Officer Training School (OTS) welcomed U.S. Air Force Col. Josh Koslov, 350th Spectrum Warfare Wing commander, to serve as the official reviewing officer during its graduation of class 24-07 on March 29, a first for the wing. Additionally, the 350th SWW celebrated its first OTS graduate, U.S. Air Force 2nd Lt. Ericka Woolever, as part of class 24-07.



Class 24-07 was comprised 150 officer trainees (OT) and accomplished OTS’ mission of developing warrior-minded leaders of character committed to the Air Force’s oath, values, and creed through a 9-week long training course at Maxwell AFB, Alabama.



As the reviewing officer, Koslov gave the keynote address at the OTS social the day before graduation along with performing reviewing officer duties during the graduation itself, such as giving the Oath of Office and reviewing the OTs in a pass-and-review parade.



“Apply yourself to the craft of leadership and be prepared to take charge in a time when we have a growing threat in the Pacific,” said Koslov during his keynote address. “As you start this path as officers, I want you to remember three things: be yourself, build relationships, and have fun.”



During the social, Woolever was chosen as one of five OTs to earn the Distinguished Graduate Award, signifying graduating in the top 5% of the class, embodying the officership values instilled by OTS and living up to the wing’s standards of excellence by its members.



“When my name was announced as the distinguished graduate, I was truly taken aback,” said Woolever. “While I had dedicated myself to every task during my time at OTS, winning an award was never my focus. My motivation stemmed from the belief that every lesson learned was an investment in becoming a more capable officer, leader, and Airman. For me, the ultimate reward was graduating from OTS equipped with the skills to lead a team effectively, to confront present challenges, and to inspire those around me.”



Friends, family, and wingmen made the trip to Maxwell for the occasion to show support and celebrate the accomplishment.



“Being able to share my achievements with my family and friends was truly the highlight of my commission,” said Woolever. “It meant the world to me to have their support throughout this journey and being able to celebrate with them felt like giving back in the best way possible. It was a moment of gratitude; showing them that their encouragement was a key ingredient in my success.”



While graduating OTS is already an achievement, being chosen is no easy task. However, Woolever was one of 99 selectees out of 792 applicants who applied last year for OTS, and was chosen on her first attempt.



“Ericka really set the standard as an NCO at the wing and I know she’ll continue to exceed expectations throughout her career,” said Koslov. “Our Crows continuously go above and beyond, and Ericka does just that. We’re all very excited to see where her career takes her and we know she will make positive impacts anywhere she goes. ”



Woolever will continue her service in Public Affairs as an officer and is projected to serve in the Indo-Pacific region for her first assignment, communicating national defense priorities to the region.



“We’re all so very proud of Second Lieutenant Woolever, and excited to see her pursue this tremendous opportunity to serve in a new capacity,” said U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Will Cupp, 350th SWW command chief. “Her understanding of mission and focus on the next fight combined with her concern for those she leads will make her an amazing officer.”