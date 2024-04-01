Celebrating National Public Health Week: Protecting the JBLM Community

Photo By Joseph Jones | In celebration of National Public Health Week 2024, Madigan recognizes the tireless...... read more read more Photo By Joseph Jones | In celebration of National Public Health Week 2024, Madigan recognizes the tireless efforts of the JBLM Public Health Department to keep our community safe. From ensuring the safety of our food and water to promoting sexual health services and fostering climate resilience and sustainability, our dedicated team works diligently to enhance the lives of the Madigan community. see less | View Image Page

*Article written by:

Capt. Robert Haynes, DO

Preventive Medicine PGY-3





Madigan Army Medical Center, Wash. - In celebration of National Public Health Week 2024, Madigan recognizes the tireless efforts of the JBLM Public Health Department to keep our community safe. From ensuring the safety of our food and water to promoting sexual health services and fostering climate resilience and sustainability, our dedicated team works diligently to enhance the lives of the Madigan community.



Food and Water Inspections:

One of the fundamental pillars of public health is the assurance of safe food and water. Enlisted Preventive Medicine specialists and civilian inspectors conduct rigorous and routine inspections of all food establishments and water sources on post. The inspection team is led by an FDA-standardized food safety inspector, and our water lab is accredited by the State of Washington. Strict enforcement of regulations and implementation of protective measures ensure the safety of our patients, employees, soldiers, and families.



Clinical Services:

Prevention and treatment of sexually transmitted infections is an essential component of maintaining a medically ready force. The Preventive Medicine clinic, located in the BG Turner Public Health Clinical Services Building, sees all Tricare beneficiaries for sexual health screening and treatment on a walk-in basis. Additionally, the Public Health Nursing team coordinates care for all JBLM Soldiers living with HIV. Our supportive clinic environment empowers individuals to make informed decisions about their sexual health.



Sustainability:

Climate adaptation, resilience, and sustainability are key targets for the Department of Defense. Here at JBLM we have seen extreme temperatures, increased wildfire intensity, and longer dry seasons. Madigan has participated in JBLM's sustainability program for over ten years and has been recognized by Practice Greenhealth for sustainable and climate-friendly healthcare. Our Environmental Health team provides oversight and monitoring for these efforts.



As we celebrate National Public Health Week, let us express our gratitude to the dedicated professionals in our public health department who work tirelessly to protect and promote the health and well-being of our communities. Together, we can continue to build a healthier, more resilient future for all.”