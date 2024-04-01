28th ID Soldier recognized for life-saving actions

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Army Maj. Carolyn Prah and Sgt. Allen Loskoch, assigned to the Pennsylvania...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. Army Maj. Carolyn Prah and Sgt. Allen Loskoch, assigned to the Pennsylvania National Guard, pose with Nathan Smail, Internal Communications Specialist for Pittsburgh Regional Transit, for a photo during an awards ceremony in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Feb. 23, 2024. This ceremony was to recognize Loskoch for his lifesaving actions while working for Pittsburgh Regional Transit in Feb. 2024. (Courtesy Photo) see less | View Image Page

PITTSBURGH, Pa. — A 28th Infantry Division Soldier was recognized earlier this year for helping to save the life of a man who was not breathing.



Sgt. Alan Loskoch, assigned to the 128th Brigade Support Battalion, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 28th ID, who works full time for Pittsburgh Regional Transit, was recognized for his actions by the PRT in February.



Loskoch, a retired police officer, found himself at the forefront of a life-or-death situation while at work, and his actions ultimately saved a man’s life.



“I was working, driving the bus, and someone was waving frantically, signaling for help,” said Loskock. “A male in his 50s was slumped over, unresponsive, and his skin had turned blue."



Loskoch initiated life-saving CPR measures with the help of a fellow bystander who is a nurse, until emergency services arrived on the scene. Due to Loskoch’s efforts, and the medical attention he received after, the man survived.



"I give credit to the Guard for all my training and ability to help people,” said Loskoch.



This was the second time Loskoch was recognized by PRT for his actions. In 2022, Loskoch pulled his bus over and administered CPR to a man who had overdosed. The man was eventually taken to a hospital and survived.



"It's not about recognition," Loskoch said. "It's about doing what's right and making a difference when it matters most.”