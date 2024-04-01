The 435th SCOS Supports the Air Force from Scott

Photo By Jacob Silva-Dreyer | The General Support Division Stock Fund Management Flight of the 435th Supply Chain...... read more read more Photo By Jacob Silva-Dreyer | The General Support Division Stock Fund Management Flight of the 435th Supply Chain Operations Squadron poses for a photo at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, March 7, 2024. The GSD manages the funding of 77 host bases across the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jacob Silva-Dreyer) see less | View Image Page

SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, Ill. --

The Air Force is a multi-faceted branch with many squadrons all working together to make it the mission ready force that it is. While these groups may all have different individual missions, one thing that all have in common is that they need support. They need gear, equipment and funding, among other things, which is where the 435th Supply Chain Operations Squadron comes in.



The 435th SCOS’s mission is to deliver rapid logistics support to the warfighter. With 101 total force members across Hill AFB, Utah; Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio and Scott AFB, Illinois, the 435th SCOS is the premier supply chain leader across the Air Force. Hill hosts the Nuclear Weapons-Related Materiel Storage Facility Flight, while Wright-Patterson hosts the Enterprise Mobility Equipment Facility (EMEF), which is one of two sections of the Enterprise Mobility Equipment and Clothing Flight (EMECF). The second section, the Individual Protective Equipment Section, is at Scott, along with the General Support Division (GSD) Stock Fund Management Flight and the Internal Controls (IC) Flight.



The EMECF is responsible for Chemical Warfare Defense Equipment (CWDE) and individual protective equipment (IPE) assets.



“We manage gear from cradle to grave,” said Tech. Sgt. Stephen Burgoyne, Noncommissioned Officer in Charge of the IPE, “We buy it, track it, receive it into the base, and then distribute it.” Most of the gear is stored in the EMEF warehouse at Wright-Patterson. The main part of the EMECF’s job is to redistribute the gear to make sure it’s all being put to good use.



The IC Flight is another part of the SCOS’ mission. The IC oversees the 635th SCOG Commander’s Inspection Program, ensuring that the group is mission ready. “We manage the supply chain for the 435th and other squadrons as well,” said IC Flight Chief Robert Foster, “We also augment the wing Inspector General with our own inspectors.” The IC also coordinates the Continuity of Operations Plan, allowing the base to continue working even in adverse weather conditions or other emergencies.



The General Support Division (GSD) Stock Fund Management Flight tracks and manages the GSD working capital stock fund budget across the entire Air Force. The GSD manages $3.7B across 77 host bases, balancing budgets between bases to make sure each one has the proper obligating authority for funding.



“It’s sort of like an allowance,” said GSD Stock Fund Manager Nedra Sims, “we give a portion of the allotted budget at the beginning of the fiscal year, and then we give more throughout the year as it’s needed.” It all comes to a head at the end of the fiscal year in September, when the GSD makes sure all allotted funds have been spent.



Each flight of the 435th SCOS is essential to completing its mission. Between gear management, quality assurance and budget management, the 435th SCOS supports the Air Force in some of the most crucial areas and is the premier supply chain leader.