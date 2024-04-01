The Oregon National Guard Adjutant General's Spring Column 2024

Photo By 1st Sgt. Zachary Holden | Brig. Gen. Alan Gronewold, The Adjutant General, Oregon, speaks at the graduation...... read more read more Photo By 1st Sgt. Zachary Holden | Brig. Gen. Alan Gronewold, The Adjutant General, Oregon, speaks at the graduation ceremony for Oregon Youth Challenge (OYCP) class 66, held at the Deschutes County Fairgrounds, Redmond, Oregon, on Dec. 13, 2023. OYCP is Oregon’s only accredited statewide alternative high school and aims to provide opportunities for personal growth, self-improvement and academic achievement among Oregon high school dropouts, teens no longer attending and those failing in school, through a highly structured non-traditional environment. (U.S. Oregon National Guard photo by 1st Sgt. Zachary Holden) see less | View Image Page

SALEM, Ore. - I would like to take this opportunity to discuss our duties and responsibilities within our organization and my top three priorities: Be Connected, Be Competent, and Be Committed.



These priorities should remain at the forefront of our minds as we carry out our duties.



First and foremost, “Be Connected.” This priority underscores the importance of fostering strong relationships within our teams and ensuring that we prioritize the needs of those we serve alongside. Being connected means understanding the challenges, aspirations, and necessities of one another.



It’s creating an environment where individuals feel comfortable raising concerns and addressing problems openly, knowing that they will be met with support and assistance. Whether it’s a supervisor ensuring their team members are adequately resourced to complete the mission or understanding the value of each others’ time, being connected demands our attention, effort, and genuine care for one another.



Second: “Be Competent.” Honing our skills and abilities to the highest level possible, ensuring that we are fully trained to execute our missions effectively and efficiently, cultivates competence . Competence is continually striving for excellence and pushing ourselves to excel in each one of our roles. It means being aware of the latest developments in our field, and always being prepared to tackle any challenge that comes our way. Our competence is a reflection of our dedication to our duties and also a testament to our unwavering commitment to the mission at hand.



Finally, “Be Committed.” Commitment embodies dedication to our duties, our teammates, and the mission of the Oregon National Guard and the Oregon Military Department. It is born of the connection and competence values we live and uphold.



Embrace these priorities wholeheartedly and integrate them into every aspect of service. These words are the very core of who you ought to be, who you can be, and who you will be.

Thank you for your continued dedication and service to our great state and nation and thank you for making our organization the service of choice.



Always Ready, Always There!