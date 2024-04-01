Jackson celebrates at sunrise

Praise music echoed across Hilton Field March 31 as the first rays of sunlight peeked over the tips of the trees.



Basic Combat Training Soldiers and trainees, along with civilians and retirees had gathered on Fort Jackson to attend a special religious service on one of Christianity’s most holy days – Easter.



The service happens at sunrise because “it is symbolic of what it represents to those who recognize that event,” said Chaplain (Lt. Col.) Gregory S. Jackson, deputy garrison chaplain and guest speaker at the event.



Just like home restoration crews seen on television Christ’s resurrection helps restore believers, he said during the service.



“Restoration gives us hope; restoration gives us life,” Jackson said. “… we don’t have to be a product of our past. Our failures don’t define us anymore. And that’s good news.”



Jackson spoke about how Peter, one of the 12 disciples, would deny Jesus three times before the crucifixion to ultimately be forgiven after the resurrection. Paul would go on to be a head of the fledgling church and be crucified by the Romans as well – but upside down.



Soldiers sang along with the International Praise Church Choir as they sang songs such as “Praise” during the service like others on Fort Jackson was entirely voluntary and open to the entire Fort Jackson community.

“It is voluntary,” Jackson said. “We can’t force it and we won’t force them to attend.”



The service was not the only religious event held March 31.



