Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton Perioperative Nurses receive prestigious TrueNorth Award

The Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton main operating room perioperative nurses were recognized with the 2024 Competency & Credentialing Institute (CCI) TrueNorth Award on April 2, 2024.



The TrueNorth Award was established in 2013 and is presented to one medical facility per year.



According to the CCI website, “The TrueNorth Award was developed to recognize facilities that use certification as a ‘true north,’ guiding their perioperative nursing staff to be lifelong learners, models of competent practice, and advocates for excellence and patient safety. Facilities that earn the TrueNorth Award exhibit the highest standards in perioperative certification excellence.”



Melissa Nosik, Chief Executive Officer of CCI, traveled to Camp Pendleton to personally present the award.



“Your dedication to excellence and your outstanding achievements, particularly your impressive 100% certification rate and impactful community involvement, truly set a standard of excellence in our industry,” said Nosik during the award presentation.



Serving as master of ceremonies for the award ceremony was Lt. Cmdr. Kara Ballas, NHCP main operating room department head.



“It is an honor to receive the TrueNorth award because it speaks to our commitment to specialty nursing certification and demonstrates our commitment to exceptional patient care,” said Ballas. “This national award is a testament to NMRTC (Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command) Camp Pendleton and their perioperative nurses' pursuit of continuous process improvement and the delivery of safe and effective patient care throughout the command and Defense Health Agency.”



Lt. Sandy Choi, division officer for the main operating room, was the chosen representative to receive the award plaque for the entire perioperative nurse staff.



“On behalf of the main operating room staff, we are very grateful and honored to receive the TrueNorth Award. This award is among the highest honors bestowed upon a perioperative department,” said Choi. “The award is not just a symbol of recognition, but a testament to the collective efforts of the team and the hospital’s commitment to delivering exceptional healthcare services. It is truly a privilege to be a part of this exceptional team.”



Learn more about the CCI TrueNorth Award at https://info.cc-institute.org/truenorth