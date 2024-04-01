Legacy lives

Photo By Sgt. Keyra Moolenaar | Pfc. T'Anna Stanley-Lake poses for photos at Fort Sam Houston, Texas on March 19,...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Keyra Moolenaar | Pfc. T'Anna Stanley-Lake poses for photos at Fort Sam Houston, Texas on March 19, 2024. Stanley-Lake's current duty assignment is with the Army North Military Funeral Honors Platoon Caisson Section. She is the daughter of former Virgin Islands National Guard members, Kim Stanley and the late Sgt.1st Class Floyd E. Lake, who died in a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter crash in Baghdad on Jan. 20, 2007. Despite the tragic event, Stanley-Lake was inspired to continue the family’s legacy of service. see less | View Image Page

Every April, the Department of Defense celebrates the selfless service and duty demonstrated by military-connected children, youth and teens. For Pfc. T'Anna Stanley-Lake, her deep sense of pride and duty to her country began early on in her life. Born and raised on the island of St. Croix, US Virgin Islands, she is the daughter of former Virgin Islands National Guard members, Kim Stanley and the late Sgt.1st Class Floyd E. Lake, who died in a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter crash in Baghdad on Jan. 20, 2007. Despite the tragic event, Stanley-Lake was inspired to continue the family’s legacy of service.

“I felt a profound sense of purpose and determination,” says Stanley-Lake. “Hearing I resemble both my parents, stuck with me. Along with the impact my mom has and the big footprint my father left on the Virgin Islands National Guard, I figured I would do the same, except, go bigger and be active duty.” With echoes of positive encouragement ringing in her ears, she made the life-changing decision to enlist in the Army in November of 2022.

She completed Basic Combat Training at Fort Sill, Oklahoma, and her Advanced Individual Training in Fort Sam Houston, Texas, specializing as a 68R Veterinary Food Inspection Specialist. She is currently stationed at Public Health Activity at North Texas Branch Fort Cavazos, Texas. Her current duty assignment with the Army North Military Funeral Honors Platoon Caisson Section at Fort Sam Houston, represents her unwavering commitment to honoring fallen members of the military with the utmost respect and pride across the southern region of Texas.

This sense of duty and honor was epitomized on February 22, 2024, as she participated in the 3-24th Infantry Regiment Buffalo Soldier Headstone Dedication, a poignant and unforgettable moment in her journey of service and sacrifice.

Though no longer a child, Stanley-Lake’s story is one of resilience and perseverance, having paid the ultimate sacrifice, the loss of a parent in the line of duty. Nevertheless, her selfless dedication to her duties reflects her determination to leave an indelible mark, following in the footsteps of her parents, while simultaneously charting her own path of distinction as an active-duty member of the United States Army.