By Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Dallas Snider, Navy Personnel Command Public Affairs



MILLINGTON, Tenn. - Three-hundred and one Professional Apprenticeship Career Track Sailors selected their rate during a series of PACT Rodeos at Naval Air Station Lemoore, Naval Base San Diego, Naval Base Point Loma and Naval Air Station North Island March 25 – 28, 2024.



Sailors with a minimum of 10 months at their first duty station are eligible to attend a PACT Rodeo, where they have the opportunity to select their rate and commence on a path toward advancement. PACT Rodeos also let Sailors negotiate for their duty station while applying for their rate.



“I don’t have to wonder what I’m going to do next or where I’m going to be,” said Seaman Angel Giovanie Melndez Velasquez aboard USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). “I’m glad that this program exists because without it a lot of [Sailors] would be very lost.”



PACT Rodeos simplify the rating process, helping Sailors further their careers and providing them a rare opportunity to interact with Enlisted Community Managers and rate detailers.



“It’s like they handed me the rate,” said Seaman Jayla Marie Ricks aboard USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). “The difference is like black and white; this was super simple.”



Upcoming PACT Rodeos include Commander Fleet Activities Yokosuka April 8 – 9, 2024; Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni April 10, 2024; and Commander Fleet Activities Sasebo April 11 – 12, 2024.



For more information, please visit https://www.mynavyhr.navy.mil/Career-Management/Detailing/Enlisted/Shore-Special/PACT/

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.03.2024 Date Posted: 04.04.2024 11:17 Story ID: 467781 Location: MILLINGTON, TN, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, PACT Designates Rates for More Than 300 Sailors, by PO2 Dallas Snider, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.