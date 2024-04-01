Sailor in the Spotlight: Boatswain's Mate 1st Class Laura Ramirez-Trillo, MSRON 8

Boatswain's Mate 1st Class Laura Ramirez-Trillo from El Paso, Texas joined the Navy 12-years ago serving across Active Duty, Selected Reserve, and now as a Training and Administration of the Reserve (TAR) Sailor. As a Sailor who served throughout each major service component, she holds a deep respect and understanding for the unique trials Reserve sailors go through to show up for drill and staying warfighter ready and has turned it into a cornerstone of her leadership style.



Ramirez-Trillo explained how her transition to the Selective Reserve was a culture shock as members of the Reserve are expected to balance a civilian job as well as their Naval career.



“We still have evaluations, right? So I still have to ensure I'm volunteering, picking up collaterals, and I’m keeping up with my Sailors,” said Ramirez-Trillo.



Reservists are expected to maintain a consistent level of readiness to join the active component at any moment and fill in at a moments notice should the need arise. A unique perspective that she brings to her current role supporting Reserve sailors.



When discussing her transition through Active duty, Reserves, and now TAR, Ramirez-Trillo spoke about how it shaped her as a leader.



“I'm just grateful that I had the opportunity to [serve in multiple components of the Navy], because as a leader, as a first class, I'm just so much more knowledgeable on all the programs available across from active to SELRES (Selected Reserve) to TAR,” she shared



Ramirez-Trillo has served with Maritime Expeditionary Security Squadron EIGHT (MSRON 8) for over a year providing administrative support to Reserve Sailors in the unit. Functioning as a mobile Navy Reserve Center, TAR sailors stationed at the MSRON are responsible for the readiness of Reservists attached from administrative to training. She ensures unit members receive the essential administrative support necessary to attend training to support their active component and be warfighter ready.

Date Taken: 03.29.2024 Date Posted: 04.04.2024 Story ID: 467777 Sailor in the Spotlight: Boatswain's Mate 1st Class Laura Ramirez-Trillo, MSRON 8, by PO3 Jayme Bresnahan