Rota Community Prepares for Feria de Primavera with Sevillanas Class and Flamenco Performance

“1…2…3…4. Stomp. Now turn…turn…turn…turn.”



The group of approximately 50 community members, who until a few moments prior were focused on the steps, suddenly strike a final pose as laughter rings out. For many within the group, this is their first time attempting the foreign moves of sevillanas dancing. As one of the instructors claps and calls everyone back into position for another round, the participants take their places and begin moving through steps to the sound of claps and stomps.



The sevillanas dancing and flamenco performance event was held at La Plaza, March 19, 2024. It was the second year that Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota community relations (COMREL) program hosted this event in collaboration with City of Rota and Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR). The event aimed to teach the American community about the annual feria de pimavera, or spring fair, held in towns throughout Andalucia.



"Feria is one of the most important festivities in southern Spain and everybody loves it," said Alejandra Tirapu Lucero, NAVSTA Rota COMREL specialist and event coordinator. "We wanted to ensure that our American community had all the information they needed to fully enjoy Feria and that they were prepared to dance sevillanas, because Spanish people will definitely take them to the dance floor!"



Rocio Ruiz from the Welcome to Rota office gave a brief presentation on feria. She explained the history, attire, traditional food & drinks, entertainment, what to expect, and more.



To bring feria to life, the City of Rota brought Ofelia Márquez, Laura Pirri and Rocío Sánchez – three well-known flamenco dancers – to teach sevillanas dancing. After a brief introduction and solo dance performance, the dancers quickly got the participants out of their seats and on the dance floor.



While most were apprehensive at the start, they quickly warmed and began learning the steps. The instructors moved the group through the feet sequences, then hands, and finally incorporating the feet with hands. To the wails of the flamenco music, the group moved in unison as the instructors yelled out directions.



"This year we wanted to do something different," explained Tirapu Lucero, "and give the audience the opportunity to spend more time dancing with and learning from these three talented bailaoras... in other words, to be part of the show! It is amazing to see how this community wants to learn more about our culture and live our festivities the same way we do. It was a great event and we will definitely do it again next year!"



Afterwards, several participants said they had fun learning steps for sevillanas dancing and the class gave them confidence to join in the dancing at a caseta during feria. Olé!



