II MEF Civilian of the Year Award

Photo By Lance Cpl. Jack Labrador | Lt. Gen. David A. Ottignon, the commanding general of II Marine Expeditionary Force...... read more read more Photo By Lance Cpl. Jack Labrador | Lt. Gen. David A. Ottignon, the commanding general of II Marine Expeditionary Force (II MEF), left, recognizes Craig Crouch, the deputy command security manager with II MEF, right, as the II MEF Civilian of the Year at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, April 3, 2024. “It's great to be recognized for doing your job, and hopefully doing it well,” said Crouch. “We have a very finite and distinct goal, and that's protection of classified information, and making sure the right people get access to it should they need it”. Crouch received the award for exceptional performance while serving as the assistant security manager for II MEF from January 2023 to December 2023, demonstrating his unwavering loyalty with his superior work ethic and commitment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jack Labrador) see less | View Image Page

MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. - Growing up in a military family, Craig Crouch always knew he wanted to follow in his family’s footsteps. After serving over 20 years in the United States Marine Corps, Crouch now works as the Deputy Command Security Manager for II Marine Expeditionary Force (II MEF). On April 3, 2024, he was recognized as the 2023 II MEF Civilian of the Year at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina.

"I’m very thankful for the recognition,” Crouch stated. “You do the job because you want to be something bigger than yourself; you don't anticipate or expect to be rewarded, but it's nice when it is.”

Crouch has been working in security since 1979, and he has served as the Deputy Command Security Manager for II MEF since 2022. Crouch voluntarily and seamlessly filled multiple billets including the Industrial/Information Security Specialist and the interim Command Security Manager while the position was vacant for 5 months. He is a valuable member of the II MEF team due to his consistent efforts and unwavering commitment to ensuring that all mission requirements are met with success.

“We have a very finite and distinct goal, and that's protection of classified information,” said Crouch. “And making sure the right people get access to it should they need it.”

He ensured that the command's Information and Personnel Security Program received an effective rating with no discrepancies identified on their annual assessment from Fleet Marine Force, Atlantic in September 2023. This further demonstrated Crouch’s ability to provide proper oversight and effective administration of a complex and diverse security program. His strong work ethic has been a source of inspiration for his team and those who have observed him.

“We don't talk enough about the relationship that we have with all of our civilian Marines, a large portion of them veterans, that serve alongside us,” said U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. David Ottignon, the Commanding General of II MEF. “This type of award, when you think about the magnitude in the scope of what it entails, is really something that I thought needed to be highlighted.”

Crouch is honored to receive the award and continues to serve as II MEF’s Deputy Command Security Manager.

“I’m still proud to serve, still proud to come to this office, 26 years later,” said Crouch. “I'll be here when they tear it down, and I want to see my new office in the new house as well.”