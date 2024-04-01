379th AEW modernizes force structure in preparation for AFFOGREN

U.S. Central Command Area of Responsibility – The 379th Air Expeditionary Wing held an activation ceremony for the 379th Expeditionary Air Base Group, Apr. 2, 2024.



The ceremony marked the merger of the 379th AEW’s medical, maintenance, operations and mission support groups into one cohesive support team.



“Today we activated our EABG to be led initially by Col. David Mays – until a few weeks from now when we receive another exceptional leader from the new AFFORGEN model,” said U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Douglas Jackson, 379th AEW commander. “The faces will change, but the values we have championed and the culture we have cultivated will endure.”



Mays, the former EMSG commander, worked alongside each of the four group commanders to develop a system that would maintain wing operations while simultaneously preparing to relinquish command.



“Just under a year ago, these leaders came together to create an unbreakable bond,” said Jackson. “Their challenge was a herculean one: lead Airmen in a combat zone in the Air Force’s most indispensable wing while simultaneously charting the path that will eventually conclude with your positions and your organizations being off ramped.”



The change came as a result of the new Air Force Force Generation Model (AFFORGEN), a revamped deployment system designed to provide predictability for Airmen, and enhance capability for the units deploying.



“As the new era of AFFORGEN takes effect,” said Mays. “I look forward to the challenges and successes of the new EABG and the continued success of the 379th AEW as we continue to generate combat airpower.”



The merger was the first in a series of modernizing procedures brought on by AFFORGEN directed towards regaining readiness for the high-end fight. The 379th AEW’s eagerness to embrace change serves as a symbol for the future of Air Force deployed operations.



“Like the intrepid Airmen who 80 years ago first painted that triangle ‘K’ on the tail of aircraft, used to defeat Nazism, members of the Grand Slam wing will continue to win, develop, campaign and build,” said Jackson.

