NSA Bahrain Kicks Off Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month

MANAMA, Bahrain – The team comprising Naval Support Activity (NSA) Bahrain’s Sexual Assault Response Coordinators (SARC) and Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Victim Advocates (SAPR VA) kicked off Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month (SAAPM) with a cake-cutting ceremony at the Blue Jacket Bistro, April 3.



During the ceremony, NSA Bahrain personnel and command leadership were joined by members of the SAPR team to commemorate the beginning of a month-long observance of DoD-wide prevention and response efforts. In addition to the cake-cutting, Capt. Zachariah Aperauch, commanding officer, NSA Bahrain, signed a proclamation, declaring April as SAAPM.



“This yearly kick-off is intended to draw attention to the fact that sexual violence remains an intolerable, violent crime which impacts mission readiness for our military community,” said Aperauch in the proclamation. “With leadership, dedication and encouragement, there is compelling evidence that we can be successful in reducing sexual violence within the U.S. Navy through prevention education, increased awareness, and holding offenders who commit acts of violence responsible for their actions.”



The theme for SAAPM 2024 is “Step Forward. Prevent. Report. Advocate,” recognizing DoD’s efforts to prevent and respond to sexual assault through compassionate advocacy, and just adjudication to promote professionalism, respect, and trust, while preserving mission readiness.



“This is not only a theme, but a call to action, and [our] SAPR victim advocates at NSA Bahrain are motivated to respond to that call,” said Jamecia Robinson, NSA Bahrain SARC. “Our mission is to STEP FORWARD and challenge harmful behaviors, PREVENT through education and awareness, aid and support anyone desiring to REPORT, all while being an ADVOCATE and amplifying voice for those who need us. We ask that you all join us in our mission by taking a STEP FORWARD. Let's take care of our DoD community together.”



Throughout the month of April, the NSA Bahrain SSARC and SAPR VAs will host educational events including weekly radio shows with the American Forces Network (AFN) Bahrain, broadcasting locally on 106.3 FM, weekly resource tables, and a 5K run. NSA Bahrain has more than 90 uniformed SAPR VAs, including Chief Master-at-Arms Jasmine Jones and Builder 2nd Class Nickolas Pagan, who shared why they assumed the mantle of SAPR VA.



“It [being a victim advocate] means a lot to me because the survivors may not have had a voice in the moment,” said Jones. “To be a SAPR victim advocate means I'm that voice for them, or I’m a louder voice to ensure that they are actually heard. I’ve seen how it [sexual assault] affects them and their loved ones and I’m here to let them know that we hear them. Some stories may feel embarrassing, but regardless of who the person is, we [SAPR VAs] have all been trained and there’s no judgement. When I’m an advocate, I’m just Jasmine; Jasmine, the SAPR victim advocate. It’s not just the victim advocates who can help; it’s the bystanders, it’s the people, their friends, their chiefs, whoever is around.”



“I advocate because it’s a very hard subject to navigate, when someone is assaulted,” said Pagan. “Maybe they feel like there’s nobody they can talk to, and I want to be that person for them; someone who will just listen.”



NSA Bahrain’s mission is to support U.S. and coalition maritime operations throughout the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations by providing security for ships, aircraft and tenants on board NSA Bahrain and assigned detachments. NSA Bahrain provides efficient and effective shore services to sustain the fleet, enable the fighter and support the family with honor, courage and commitment.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.03.2024 Date Posted: 04.04.2024 05:25 Story ID: 467748 Location: BH Web Views: 13 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NSA Bahrain Kicks Off Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month, by PO1 Shayla Hamilton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.