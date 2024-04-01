New leadership takes command of the 380th AEW

Photo By Tech. Sgt. Kregg York | Members of the 380th Air Expeditionary Wing color guard present the colors during a...... read more read more Photo By Tech. Sgt. Kregg York | Members of the 380th Air Expeditionary Wing color guard present the colors during a combined change of command and change of responsibility ceremony at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, April 1, 2024. During the ceremony, Col. Ronald Selvidge assumed command of the 380th Air Expeditionary Wing from Brig. Gen. Terence G. Taylor, and Chief Master Sgt. J. Stacy Cutshaw took responsibility as the 380th AEW’s new command chief, replacing Command Chief Master Sgt. Christopher Murphy. (U.S. Air Force photo) see less | View Image Page

New leadership took command of the 380th Air Expeditionary Wing during a change of command and change of responsibility ceremony April 1, 2024, at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility.



Col. Ronald L. Selvidge Jr. assumed command of the wing from Brig. Gen. Terence G. Taylor, outgoing 380th AEW commander. Chief Master Sgt. J. Stacy Cutshaw also took responsibility as the wing’s new command chief, replacing Command Chief Master Sgt. Christopher Murphy.



“I have been waiting for this day; I have been anticipating it. I am excited about the new challenge,” said Selvidge.



Prior to taking command, Selvidge served as the deputy commander of the 134th Air Refueling Wing, McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base, Tennessee. Cutshaw was the command chief master sergeant of the 134th ARW.



As Selvidge addressed the 380th AEW, he expressed a desire to speak from the heart.



“I like to speak about the things that I think are foundational to our success overall,” he said. “We have big priorities; we have big missions, but those are all done by people here. We don’t succeed because of the shield or our patch that says 380th Air Expeditionary Wing. We succeed because the people behind that patch and behind that shield are doing exceptional jobs at every level.”



“Attitude and effort, for me, are the foundation of solid, incredible service,” he continued. “I think we are fully in control of those each and every day, and I hope you will join me in that.”



A change of command ceremony not only gives a new commander the opportunity to set their vision for their team, but it also allows departing commanders to bid farewell to those they have led.



“I couldn’t have asked for a better team here over the past year,” Taylor said. “The pride I feel of having had the opportunity to lead here is unparalleled. And, as we change command here today, my advice to you is simple: continue to lean in, push forward, and as the C-Staff [Chief of Staff of the Air Force] has said, follow through.”



The change of command and change of responsibility ceremony is deeply rooted in military tradition. The change of command allows subordinates to witness the formal transfer of total authority from one officer to another. While the change of responsibility displays the passing of the Command’s Colors to the new custodian – the command chief, who is the senior enlisted leader of the wing.



Although a change of command and change of responsibility ceremony are not normally combined, the shared event is indicative of how the U.S. Air Force has modified its rotational deployment model to deploy as teams.



The senior enlisted leaders joined their commanders in words of appreciation and praise.



“You are the pulse and strength of this wing,” said Murphy, out-going command chief. “You should be proud and appreciate the work you and your teammates have done to deliver airpower, to defend this region and to develop those critical partnerships with our allies and partners in the region.”



The new command chief echoed the same feelings.



“To the outgoing Airmen, I want to say job well done,” said Cutshaw. “Through adversities and challenges, you all have improved the wing. You have made relationships, and above all, you have continued the mission. I want you to take that home. Have pride in your time here.”



“To the incoming team, what an opportunity that we’ve been left with,” he continued. “The outgoing team has set us up for success. I know we will have challenges moving forward; there will be struggles, but I’m confident in our skill-set, our teamwork and innovation that we will be successful.”