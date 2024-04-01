Safety first: Exploring the supervisor safety training

JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, Wash. -- Before assuming a supervisory position in the Air Force, Airmen undergo mandatory Supervisor Safety Training.

The purpose of this training is to equip future supervisors with the necessary skills to effectively manage scenarios posing risk to Airmen's safety, while also emphasizing preventative measures to actively decrease those risks.

The safety office’s class is geared toward first-time supervisors teaching options to analyze, assess, and ensure correct courses of action in the event of emergencies.

“Helping supervisors recognize what common hazards are is important because it allows us as safety professionals to help them visualize what to look out for and why,” said Staff Sgt. Noah DeLano, an occupational safety technician with the 62d Airlift Wing. “Safety is everyone's responsibility, but now as supervisors, it is especially important for them to recognize these issues and take care of their Airmen.”

Upon being presented with photos demonstrating specific safety hazards, Airmen identify the hazards in the photos and the possible repercussions they may cause. The instructor will then go over the steps on what they can do to prevent the mishap from happening in the future as well as how to correct the issue before it can to pose a bigger risk.

The materials provided in the training give Airmen resources for any kind of safety question they may have in the future. The materials also include the Air Force safety standards and where to find the most up-to-date procedures.

"Through the Supervisor Safety Training, supervisors learn the management skills and tools needed to implement safety policies and programs as well as developing skills to recognize and eliminate hazards," said Kenneth Heath, the chief of 62d AW Occupational Safety. "Because of supervisors implementing this training; the Air Force is able to maintain its role as a leader with a world-class safety program."

According to Heath, supervisors take on the responsibility for providing and maintaining safe and healthy working conditions for employees.

The supervisor safety training class ensures Airmen have the required skills necessary to assume responsibility of an advocate for workplace safety. This training is maintained throughout their entire Air Force career.

According to DeLano, safety personnel cannot maintain constant vigilance everywhere simultaneously. This underscores the crucial role our fellow leaders play in upholding a safe work environment.

Safety plays an important role in executing today's global airlift mission. Receiving the proper training ensures Airmen know how to handle dangerous situations with ease, as well as how to avoid mishaps from happening.

