National Doctors Day- A salute to women in military medicine

Photo By Michelle Gonzalez | Lt. Col. (Dr.) Stacey McClintick, chief of medicine, and Sgt. 1st Class Joseph Cate,...... read more read more Photo By Michelle Gonzalez | Lt. Col. (Dr.) Stacey McClintick, chief of medicine, and Sgt. 1st Class Joseph Cate, senior clinical noncommissioned officer, close out administrative notes during sick call at Kimbrough Ambulatory Care Center, Fort Meade, Maryland, Apr. 3, 2024. Sick call at Kimbrough was spearheaded by McClintick and established in October 2023. The program serves as an opportunity for Army medics assigned to Kimbrough to hone their skillset as medical professionals to work in any environment when they move to another assignment. (Defense Health Agency photo by Michelle Gonzalez) see less | View Image Page

FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, Md.- National Doctors Day, observed Mar. 30, honors the dedication, skill and unwavering commitment of physicians in providing high-quality care.



For this year’s observance and in conjunction with Women’s History Month, we’re highlighting a woman in military medicine: Army Lt. Col. (Dr.) Stacey McClintick.



McClintick, chief of medicine at Kimbrough Ambulatory Care Center, is part of the roughly 19% of women who comprise the Department of Defense total force.



Her nine years of experience as a medical professional include her most recent assignment under the Modified Table of Organization and Equipment (MTOE) Assigned Personnel (MAP) system, which allows her to perform duties at a medical facility like Kimbrough but is a member of the 501st Medical Company in Fort Campbell, Kentucky.



Her role as the chief of medicine at Kimbrough means she oversees primary care and operational medicine. During this time, she has spearheaded the clinic’s sick-call program that was established in October 2023—a program that is also beneficial to the medics assigned to the ambulatory facility.



“Lt. Col. McClintick was instrumental in coming in and getting that [sick call] up and running,” said Dr. Denise Richardson, chief of medical operations and acting Fort Meade Medical Department Activity deputy commander of clinical services.



Richardson explained that through the implementation of sick call, Army medics—many of whom are recently out of Advanced Individualized Training— use Algorithm-Directed Troop Medical Care (ADTMC) to direct care and hone their medical skillset to be prepared to work in any environment when they move to another assignment.



“Having sick call ensures that no matter what, no matter what setting they are in the rest of the day, that for those two hours in the morning the medics are using their medic skills and developing those skills,” Richardson said.



McClintick’s dedication in establishing the program has helped patients in the Meade community with getting prompt care.



“We went from a handful of patients a day to 15-20 patients a day on the regular,” said Richardson. “One of the benefits is that we have seen a decrease in the number of referrals to urgent care, so it means that we're able to take care of our patients within our own footprint.”



McClintick’s commitment extends to helping military and civilian providers sharpen their skills.



“She is a sounding board for other providers if they have questions about patients. She is engaged,” Richardson said.