Guardians of Health in the Pacific: Navy Environmental and Preventive Medicine Unit Six Celebrates a 75-Year Legacy of Force Health Protection

Courtesy Photo | Staff assigned to Navy Environmental and Preventive Medicine Unit Six (NEPMU SIX)...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Staff assigned to Navy Environmental and Preventive Medicine Unit Six (NEPMU SIX) located at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, gathered to honor the commands 75th anniversary with a ceremonial cake cutting, March 27th, 2024, in Pearl Harbor Hawaii. "Today marks 75 years of Navy public health professionals vigilantly addressing unseen risks and preempting potential mission failures.” said Cmdr. Joseph Stastny, NEPMU SIX officer in charge during his address to the crew. “Operating discreetly, NEPMUs uphold fleet readiness, preventing outbreaks before they arise.” As the unit’s longest serving member, following remarks, Ariel Evangelista, a Supply Technician for NEPMU SIX, was asked to do the honor of cutting the cake. (Navy Photo by HM2 Matthew Cabelin) see less | View Image Page

Navy Environmental and Preventive Medicine Unit Six (NEPMU SIX) commemorated 75 years of exemplary service in Force Health Protection on March 27th, honoring a legacy of unparalleled achievements.



Established in 1949 by Rear Adm. Clifford Swanson, Surgeon General of the Navy, NEPMUs emerged from the consolidation of key units, becoming the vanguard of health and safety across locations such as Pearl Harbor, HI; San Diego, CA; Norfolk, VA; and Rota, Spain.



Dedicated to safeguarding the well-being of servicemen and women, NEPMUs ensure a reliable water supply, nutritious food, and comfortable living conditions, vital for operational readiness. Since its establishment, NEPMU SIX crew have worked tirelessly to maximize the mission readiness of operational forces in the Pacific Theater.



Through the combined efforts of Industrial Hygiene, Environmental Health, Infectious Disease, and Laboratory officers, aided by Preventive Medicine, Laboratory and General Duty Technicians, the Pacific Fleet remains a healthy and resilient Navy and Marine Corps community enabled to achieve the highest quality of life.



"Today marks 75 years of Navy public health professionals vigilantly addressing unseen risks and preempting potential mission failures. Operating discreetly, NEPMUs uphold fleet readiness, preventing outbreaks before they arise,” said Cmdr. Joseph Stastny, NEPMU SIX officer in charge during his address to the crew.



Stastny also said NEPMUs diligently mitigates threats, while it may seem they operate in the shadows, they embody the ethos of preventive medicine. Their steadfast commitment, he explained, underscores the indispensable role of public health experts in fortifying the Navy and Marine Corps against infectious diseases, fostering resilience and vitality within the military community.



“Ultimately, we celebrate the Navy, Marine Corps, and Navy Medicine teams who recognize the need for public health professionals in the form of Preventive Medicine Technicians, scientists, and physicians, to protect the Fleet, our Servicemembers and their families” he said.