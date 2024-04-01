Photo By Shannon Lynch | Personnel from across the Armed Services Blood Program will be conducting their annual...... read more read more Photo By Shannon Lynch | Personnel from across the Armed Services Blood Program will be conducting their annual blood drive on 16-18 April at Ike Hall. All blood will be in direct support of the military’s blood mission. see less | View Image Page

Armed Services Blood Program West Point 2024 Blood Drive



By Deylon Douglass, ASBP Blood Donor Recruiter, Fort Bliss, TX



At the United States Military Academy, at West Point, the annual blood drive with the Armed Services Blood Program (ASBP) is more than just a tradition; it’s a testament to the core values of services, sacrifice, and solidarity that define the cadet experience. Each year, cadets from all walks of life come together to roll up their sleeves and donate blood, embodying the academy’s commitment to making a tangible difference in the lives of their fellow brothers and sisters in arms.

This year, the ASBP’s annual blood drive at West Point is scheduled for Tuesday, April 16th through Thursday, April 18th, 2024, and will transpire at Ike Hall from 11:00 a.m.to 7:00 p.m. daily. The blood drive, organized by the Womack Blood Donor Center in collaboration with other military donor centers, serves as a critical lifeline for patients in need of lifesaving transfusions. For cadets, it represents an opportunity to give back to their fellow service members and demonstrate their unwavering dedication to duty and selfless service.



Participation in the blood drive is voluntary, yet cadets enthusiastically embrace the opportunity to contribute to a cause that is greater than themselves. Cadets understand the profound impact their donations can have on individuals facing medical emergencies or undergoing complex procedures, whether first-year plebes or seasoned upper-class students.

Moreover, the blood drive transcends its practical purpose, serving as a powerful symbol of unity and camaraderie within the West Point community. As cadets line up to donate, they forge bonds of friendship and mutual support, fostering a sense of solidarity that extends far beyond the confines of the academy.



Participating in the blood drive holds personal significance for many cadets, as they draw inspiration from loved ones or fellow service members who have benefitted from blood donations. Their contributions are a tangible expression of gratitude and a reaffirmation of their commitment to upholding the values of integrity and stewardship. All personnel are encouraged to stop by and donate.

“Every two to three seconds, someone needs a blood transfusion,” said Army Maj. Pavel Munerman, Fort Liberty Chief of Blood Services. “It is important to remember that a unit of blood can save up to three people’s lives. So please donate. You can make a difference.”



About the Armed Services Blood Program

Since 1962, the Armed Services Blood Program (ASBP) is the official blood program of the United States military. The ASBP mission is to provide quality blood products and support to military health care operations worldwide, from the battlefield to the local hospital, whenever and wherever needed. The ASBP collects, processes, stores, transports, and distributes blood products to service members, their families, retirees, and veterans in peace and war. In an ASBP Enterprise view – Military Health Affairs, Defense Health Agency, Service Blood Programs, and Combatant Commands – operate under common goals, metrics, and procedures and work together to shape the future.

The ASBP is one of four organizations tasked with providing a safe blood supply to the nation and works with its civilian counterparts in times of need.



To learn more about the ASBP or schedule an appointment to donate, please visit www.militaryblood.dod.mil. To interact directly with ASBP staff members or get the latest news, follow us @militaryblood on Facebook, Twitter and @usmilitaryblood on Instagram.