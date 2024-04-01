ST. PAUL, Minn. – Mitch Weier of Maplewood, Minnesota, has been named the 2024 Hydrology, Hydraulics and Coastal Community of Practice Water Control Data Systems annual award winner from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Mississippi Valley Division.



Weier is a hydraulic engineer in the water management section for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers St. Paul District.



The award is given annually to engineers, scientists, and technicians within the Mississippi Valley Division who perform hydrology, hydraulics, coastal, water management and water quality related work in the organization.



“Mitch has not only expertly performed his duties as the department’s system administrator, which includes overseeing data processing and dissemination as well as managing the district’s water management website, but he has also assumed additional responsibilities as a district expert for water management modeling and supports other districts with system administrator questions,” said Elizabeth Nelsen, chief of the water management section, and Weier’s supervisor.



Weier has been with the St. Paul District in the water management section since 2017, and previously worked at the State of North Dakota and in consulting. He received a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, and a master’s degree at the University of Colorado at Boulder. In his free time, he enjoys his family, biking and playing the guitar.



-30-

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.03.2024 Date Posted: 04.03.2024 13:03 Story ID: 467682 Location: ST. PAUL, MN, US Hometown: MAPLEWOOD, MN, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Maplewood resident receives regional Army Corps of Engineers award, by David Elmstrom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.