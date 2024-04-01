St. Paul resident receives regional Army Corps of Engineers award

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Dr. Leigh Youngblood of St. Paul, Minnesota, has been named the 2023 Hydrologic Modeling and Statistics & Risk annual award winner from Hydrology, Hydraulics and Coastal Community of Practice within the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Mississippi Valley Division.



Youngblood is a hydraulic engineer in the hydrologic engineering section of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers St. Paul District. Since joining the Army Corps of Engineers in 2020, Youngblood has worked on hydrology and feasibility studies throughout the Mississippi River and Red River of the North basins. She graduated from Clemson University with a bachelor’s degree in civil and biosystems engineering in 2013 and a Ph.D. from the University of Washington in civil engineering in 2019. She is a licensed professional engineer in Minnesota.



The award is given annually to engineers, scientists, and technicians within the Mississippi Valley Division who perform hydrology, hydraulics, coastal, water management and water quality related work in the organization.



“Dr. Youngblood has embraced opportunities to apply her knowledge of statistical analysis and develop innovative solutions to advance several studies,” said Youngblood’s supervisor, Heather Henneman, the chief of the hydrologic engineering section. “Her work is a great asset to the hydraulics and hydrology branch, the St. Paul District, the Mississippi Valley Division, and the Corps of Engineers.”



