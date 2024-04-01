Coast Guard urges public not to handle adrift flares

Courtesy Photo | MK-25 flare is used for search and rescue operations when low environmental...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | MK-25 flare is used for search and rescue operations when low environmental illumination levels require additional lighting for helicopter crews to safely hoist people from vessels or the water. see less | View Image Page

CLEVELAND — The Coast Guard urges the public not to handle adrift flares in the vicinity of Kewadin, Michigan.



Two flares were deployed by Coast Guard Air Station Traverse City aircrew members and failed to ignite during a training evolution on.



One of the two MK-25 flares washed ashore near Kewadin, Michigan.



The MK-25 flare is used for search and rescue operations when low environmental illumination levels require additional lighting for helicopter crews to safely hoist people from vessels or the water.



Air Station Traverse City deploys flares as part of training during members qualification process. Coast Guard crews regularly conduct search and rescue training in the East Arm of Grand Traverse Bay. The MK-25 is a white phosphorus flare that is designed to burn for 10 to 20 minutes providing both flame and smoke. It is grey in color, tubular in shape, and is approximately 18 inches long, and 3 inches in diameter.



The public is urged not to handle the flares and contact your nearest Coast Guard unit, local law enforcement, or the Michigan State Police for proper handling and disposal.



If you have any further questions, please contact District 9 Public Affairs at Phillip.C.Gurtler@uscg.mil or 216-310-2608.



