Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Tennessee Guardsman throws first pitch for the Nashville Sounds

    Tennessee Guardsman throws first pitch for the Nashville Sounds

    Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Timothy Cordeiro | Spc. Noah Green, the Tennessee National Guard’s Soldier of the Year, threw out the...... read more read more

    NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES

    04.03.2024

    Story by Sgt. Kalina Hyche 

    Tennessee National Guard Public Affairs Office

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. – On Tuesday, April 2, the Nashville Sounds had its first home game of the season against the St. Paul Saints with a special event honoring Staff Sgt. Cole Lukens and Spc. Noah Green, the Tennessee National Guard’s Non-Commissioned Officer and Soldier of the
    Year.

    Green, a combat engineer with the 890th Sapper Company and Maryville firefighter, took center stage on the pitcher’s mound and threw the first pitch to the Sounds’ mascot, Booster. After the pitch, Tennessee’s Adjutant General, Maj. Gen. Warner Ross, praised the Soldiers for their
    achievements and service as the crowd cheered.

    “We are very proud of these Tennessee Guardsmen,” said Ross. “Their hard work and commitment reflect the very best of our organization and they represent everything that is right about our great state.”

    Following the ceremony, Lukens and Green joined the crowd to watch the remainder of the game alongside their fellow Soldiers and fans.

    “It was an honor to throw the first pitch and represent my fellow Guardsmen tonight,” said Green. “I am grateful for the opportunity to showcase our organization before the game and for being a part of this amazing event.”

    Lukens and Green will represent Tennessee in the upcoming Region 3 Best Warrior Competition, on April 14, competing against top contenders from the southeastern United States, including the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico. The Region III winners will then compete in the national competition against representatives from all 54 states and territories in July.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.03.2024
    Date Posted: 04.03.2024 12:03
    Story ID: 467662
    Location: NASHVILLE, TN, US
    Web Views: 139
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tennessee Guardsman throws first pitch for the Nashville Sounds, by SGT Kalina Hyche, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Tennessee Guardsman throws first pitch for the Nashville Sounds
    Tennessee Guardsman throws first pitch for the Nashville Sounds

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Tennessee Army National Guard
    Soldier of the Year
    Non-Commissioned Officer of the Year
    Nashville Sounds

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT