AFWERX to discuss efforts to safely field Advanced Air Mobility systems at XPONENTIAL 2024

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio (AFRL) – AFWERX will spotlight efforts to safely integrate Advanced Air Mobility into the national airspace system during the Association for Uncrewed Vehicle Systems International XPONENTIAL 2024 convention April 22-25, 2024, at the San Diego Convention Center in San Diego, California.



AFWERX, the Department of the Air Force’s innovation arm, has worked with other federal agencies to address the technical, policy and regulatory challenges associated with fielding a new category of aircraft while also building the industrial base necessary to support it.



“As the Department of Defense expedites the fielding of autonomous aircraft and systems, it is critical to focus on airspace modernization to scale autonomy safely and securely,” said Lt. Col. John Tekell, Agility Prime branch chief. “We are working with the industrial base, organizations and government agencies on testing and accelerating development of new physical and digital infrastructure needed for airspace integration, management and security.”



AAM is a transportation system that moves people and cargo between places by using aircrafts like electric, hybrid or conventional vertical takeoff and landing aircraft. Additional technologies and infrastructure are required to scale towards autonomous operations between controlled and uncontrolled airspace. Some of these technologies include detect and avoid, traffic management systems and advanced cyber security.

AAM-focused panels featuring AFWERX and DAF officials include (times are PDT):



April 23 at 3:30 p.m.: “Exposed! Behind-the-Scenes Look at the 4 Agencies Leading Advanced Air Mobility Efforts,” will highlight the Advanced Air Mobility Interagency Working Group’s efforts on such AAM-related issues as future integration, safety, security and investment. John Sawyer, AFWERX senior technical manager, will join panelists from the Federal Aviation Administration, the Department of Transportation and NASA. Dyan Gibbons, AFWERX strategic advisor, will moderate the discussion.



April 24 at 10:30 a.m.: “Integrating Weather into Emerging Aviation Technologies and Autonomy,” will examine weather challenges specific to AAM flying and how to prepare for safe and predictable travel despite those conditions. The panel will include Michael Horner, a research, development, test and evaluations meteorologist, with the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center Architecture and Integration Weather office, and an AFWERX partner, along with officials from NASA and ASTM.



April 25 at 11 a.m.: “Modernizing the National Airspace to Safely Accommodate the Third Revolution of Aerospace,” featuring Sawyer and officials from the FAA and NASA.



In addition to panel discussions, AFWERX will host a booth and meeting room where its representatives can connect with industry and government stakeholders about AAM topics.



About AFRL

The Air Force Research Laboratory is the primary scientific research and development center for the Department of the Air Force. AFRL plays an integral role in leading the discovery, development, and integration of affordable warfighting technologies for our air, space and cyberspace force. With a workforce of more than 12,500 across nine technology areas and 40 other operations across the globe, AFRL provides a diverse portfolio of science and technology ranging from fundamental to advanced research and technology development. For more information, visit www.afresearchlab.com.



About AFWERX

As the innovation arm of the DAF and a directorate within the Air Force Research Laboratory, AFWERX brings cutting-edge American ingenuity from small businesses and start-ups to address the most pressing challenges of the DAF. AFWERX employs approximately 370 military, civilian and contractor personnel at five hubs and sites executing an annual $1.4 billion budget. Since 2019, AFWERX has executed 6,028 new contracts worth more than $4 billion to strengthen the U.S. defense industrial base and drive faster technology transition to operational capability. For more information, visit: www.afwerx.com.

