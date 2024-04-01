NAVFAC Promotes Mission; Recruits Top Talent at NSBE 50th Annual Convention

The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) showcased its mission to the warfighter and its engineering and technology brands during the National Society of Black Engineers (NSBE) 50th Annual Convention in Atlanta, Georgia, March 20 - 24. The NAVFAC combined team, comprising personnel from NAVFAC Atlantic, NAVFAC EXWC, NAVFAC Washington, and NAVFAC Southeast, interacted with a diverse pool of professionals and students in the engineering and technology fields.



"The primary objective was to market, advertise, and communicate the essence of NAVFAC and highlight our role and contributions to the nation's defense infrastructure," said Lynwood Taylor, the Utilities and Energy Management Product Line director at NAVFAC Washington. "We engaged with potential candidates, conducted professional networking, and collected 180 resumes with the ultimate goal to recruit top talent to join the organization's ranks,” Lynwood said, adding that the hope is to strengthen NAVFAC and continue to deliver cutting-edge solutions to support the nation's defense infrastructure.



According to Mark Campbell, NAVFAC EXWC Federal Action Officer and Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) manager, "We shared with the career event attendees what we do at NAVFAC and our positive global influence. We were looking for individuals in civil, electrical, and mechanical engineering, cybersecurity, and environmental fields. These young people are motivated and ready to join us," Campbell explained.



Amanda Parrilla, a mechanical engineering major at the University of South Florida, said she looks forward to the potential opportunities with NAVFAC. "Everyone was friendly and shared such good information; I learned a lot about NAVFAC and am excited for the next steps,” Parrila said.



"From what I've heard and learned, NAVFAC is a great stepping stone for me to get my feet wet in an internship in electrical engineering," noted Dylan Burton, a second-year Florida Atlantic University student who is an electrical engineering major.



NAVFAC's participation in the NSBE 50th Annual Convention highlighted its dedication to fostering diversity, promoting inclusion, and achieving excellence within the engineering and technology sectors. This commitment is integral to NAVFAC's mission and its efforts to cultivate a diverse and robust workforce capable of meeting the dynamic challenges of the nation's defense infrastructure.



Beyond the NSBE convention, NAVFAC's proactive recruitment strategy includes a series of events orchestrated by the NAVFAC Washington Business Development team. Scheduled throughout the year, these events aim to attract a wide range of talent, emphasizing the organization's commitment to building a strong, diverse workforce that reflects the innovative spirit and excellence NAVFAC stands for.

