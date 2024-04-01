Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    333rd TRS Mad Ducks add to the instructor flock

    BILOXI, MS, UNITED STATES

    04.02.2024

    Story by Senior Airman Trenten Walters 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    The 333rd Training Squadron and instructional coaches from the Biloxi School District have partnered to broaden military instructor capabilities.

    This community partnership, aligned with the 81st Training Wing’s priority of focused training, enhances the quality of education military students receive by equipping instructors with more techniques and skills to teach in a diverse classroom.

    Instructional coaches use their extensive experience as educators to serve as mentors, helping
    teachers stay up to date on the newest teaching techniques and technologies. They also ensure
    consistency in the delivery of teaching curriculum across different teachers, striving to maintain
    uniformity.

    “As a training squadron, we’re always looking to better the students’ experience, so we’re
    starting with the ones giving the school experience,” said Lt. Col. Nicholas Kuc, 333rd TRS
    commander. “We pull our instructors internally in the Air Force, out of their operational career
    field, and into the training squadron. Most people don't have experience in teaching, so they’ll
    go through an instructor internship period within the basic instructor course. As with any job, it
    takes time to master, so we sought to see if teachers in the local community were willing to
    serve as mentors to our instructors.”

    The mentoring process begins with the instructional coaches observing instructors on podium.
    After the observation period, instructors and coaches converse, sharing feedback, tips and

    tricks or different styles of teaching or classroom management. Instructional coaches may also
    introduce a new piece of technology that might be considered for use in the classroom.

    Approximately 20 of Keesler’s instructors have experienced coaching so far. The experience
    has validated that Keesler’s recent technical training transformations and pivots to hands-on
    learning models reflect the state of education across the country.

    “It's all about trying to be hands-on and employ project-based learning. That's really what helps
    learning stick,” said KC Curtis, Biloxi School District instructional coach. “Learning and teaching
    are the same regardless of the age of the student or the content. It's about increasing the
    engagement, wanting our students to be there and for them to desire to be there.”

    This partnership underscores the dedication to education at Keesler and within the local
    community. his pilot program and discussion of future iterations are expected to leave lasting
    results.

