Crying Out for Help: MilParents Matter

Fort Liberty, N.C. – The Fort Liberty Garrison Command Team signed the 2024 Child Abuse Prevention Month Proclamation at the Soldier Support Center, hosted by the Fort Liberty Army Community Service, on March 27, 2024. This year’s Child Abuse Prevention Month theme is MilParents Matter.



Child Abuse Prevention Month is recognized every April. The DOD recognizes that people are the key to readiness. As military leaders, there is a commitment to strengthen, support and mentor military families. Military parents need to know there is support available.



“The legacy of our future is our children,” said Fort Liberty Garrison Command Sgt. Maj. Greg Seymour. “That’s what we live for every day, to love and protect our children so that our futures and legacies can continue.”



Neglect, mistreatment, or physical, emotional, or sexual abuse - any abuse - is wrong and destroys the foundation of the military. Any time a military Family member suffers from abuse or neglect, it falls short of the goals for mission readiness and Family resilience.



During the signing of the proclamation, Fort Liberty Garrison Commander, Col. John Wilcox, shared a personal story when he was a young Military Police Lieutenant who received a call about a man having a heart attack. Wilcox described the scene after an ambulance carried the man away.



“The stench and aroma of the house hit me immediately in the face, like a brick wall,” said Wilcox. “There were trails of dirt going from the front to the back of the home; it was a neglectful situation.”



He continued to describe the scene when reaching the children’s room. Wilcox described the parent’s room as neat and clean before attempting to locate the children.



“I couldn’t get the door open, but after pushing it open, a tiny arm flopped out,” said Wilcox. “I thought I just found a dead child, but thankfully, the patrol supervisor reached in, and it was a child who was leaning up against the door so desperate to get out.”



At 22, Wilcox did everything he could to make the boy feel safe, yet he still thought it wasn’t enough.



“The Fort Liberty Army Community Service team hears similar cases every day, and it’s not lost on me,” said Wilcox. “For the kids who are crying out for help, for those little kids who need somebody, a police officer or authority figure, I thank you from the bottom of my heart.”



The Fort Liberty Garrison Command Team also placed pinwheels outside the Soldier Support Center to symbolize child abuse prevention.



Child Abuse Prevention is a community effort. Fort Liberty ACS offers support to military parents as they learn more about child development, resources, and coping strategies and helps them to build their very own informal local support network. It can make a big difference if parents know they are not alone and there are resources and a supportive military community behind them.

For assistance, contact Army Community Service at (910) 396-5521.