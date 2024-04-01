Business of Innovation: CNR to Talk Transformative Tech at Sea-Air-Space

Photo By Ronald Newsome | A Navy diver tests the capabilities of a new concept suit during the Deep Sea...... read more read more Photo By Ronald Newsome | A Navy diver tests the capabilities of a new concept suit during the Deep Sea Expeditionary with No Decompression (DSEND) Suit In-Water Concept Demonstration held at the U.S. Navy Experimental Diving Unit, Feb. 7 – 8. The concept aimed to innovate the previous Atmospheric Diving Suit by making it more flexible, lightweight and user friendly. (U.S. Navy photo by Ronnie Newsome) see less | View Image Page

By the Office of Naval Research



ARLINGTON, Va.—What kind of impact are industry leaders having on warfighter innovation? How can the Department of Defense take new, transformative, cutting-edge concepts developed by industry and place them into the hands of Sailors and Marines?



These are some of the questions that will be addressed during a panel of industry leaders, moderated by Chief of Naval Research Rear Adm. Kurt Rothenhaus, at the Navy League’s Sea-Air-Space Exposition, April 8-10, at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland.



The panel will be held Tuesday, April 9, from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Titled “The Business of Innovation: How Industry Leaders are Shaping the Future of Warfighter Innovation,” the event will discuss warfighting technological capabilities that will alter the maritime battlespace and ensure that America's sea services have the advantage in 21st-century warfighting.



“Sea-Air-Space offers a crucial venue for discussing the importance of innovation and technology in expanding the warfighting capabilities of the Sailors and Marines we have the privilege of serving,” said Rothenhaus. “I look forward to hearing what these esteemed industry leaders have to say in regard to solving current and future operational challenges facing the Navy and Marine Corps in the maritime battlespace.”



In addition to Rothenhaus’ appearance, program officers from the Office of Naval Research (ONR) and Naval Research Laboratory (NRL) will be on hand in the ONR booth (No. 301) to discuss their work and potential research opportunities.



Two organizations that also fall under ONR are ONR Global (also at booth 301) and Naval X (at booth 304). ONR, NRL, ONR Global and Naval X spearhead efforts to modernize the Department of the Navy and ignite future innovation.



Some of the technologies to be highlighted include:



• Automated Celestial Navigation System (ACNS) — If GPS is unavailable, the ACNS system can look at the stars and correlate what it sees to reference tables stored in its processor, allowing for easier dead reckoning by navigation teams.

• Deep Submergence Expeditionary No Decompression (DSEND) Suit — The DSEND system includes a hardened, yet lightweight, atmospheric dive suit featuring rotating, detachable joints allowing for greater dexterity, flexibility and maneuverability.

• Eye-tracking Mask — This diver-worn, mask-integrated eye-tracking system can be used for early detection of neurological impairments (e.g., hypercapnia, oxygen toxicity, hypoxia, nitrogen narcosis) in Navy divers underwater.

• Marine Corps Surf Observation Tool for Littoral Expeditionary Operations — This tool ingests data from various unmanned systems and sensor feeds and displays them in a format that can be interpreted by users based on existing training and tactics, techniques and procedures.

• Tactical Advancements for the Next Generation (TANG) Holodeck — The TANG Holodeck is an evolving, extended-reality ecosystem centered on the human experience. Its goal is to provide immersive experiences to project teams, in order to build empathy, imagine the future for their end-users and rapidly build on new ideas.



The ONR booth also will feature representatives from:



• ONR’s Office of Small Business Programs

• ONR Global’s TechSolutions Program

• NRL’s Office of Small Business Programs

• The DoN’s Naval STEM Coordination Office, Historically Black Colleges and Universities/Minority Institutions Program, and Small Business Innovation Research and Small Business Technology Transfer programs



Sea-Air-Space is hosted by the Navy League of the United States with the goal of bringing together leaders from defense organizations — both government and private industry — to learn about and view the most up-to-date information and technology related to maritime policy.



In addition to Sea-Air-Space, the Gaylord will host the Navy League’s STEM Expo on Sunday, April 7, from noon to 4 p.m. The event is free and geared to students in grades 5 through 12. It will provide an introduction to naval STEM (science, technology, engineering, mathematics) careers through workshops, hands-on activities and more.



Learn more about Sea-Air-Space at https://seaairspace.org.