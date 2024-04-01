Alpha Battery 1-22nd Field Artillery Graduation Awards

Photo By Federico Flores | Geoffrey Ferris Award Lawton Fort Sill, Oklahoma - PV2 Zachary Newell was awarded the...... read more read more Photo By Federico Flores | Geoffrey Ferris Award Lawton Fort Sill, Oklahoma - PV2 Zachary Newell was awarded the John R. Fox Award by Alpha Battery 1-22nd Field Artillery Battalion, 434th Field Artillery Brigade on April 5th, 2024, during Basic Combat Training graduation. see less | View Image Page

Soldiers who distinguished themselves above their peers were awarded the respective awards at the Basic Combat Training graduation on April 5th, 2024 of Alpha Battery 1-22nd Field Artillery Battalion, 434th Field Artillery Brigade.