Fort Hamilton Commemorates National Vietnam War Vets Day

U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hamilton personnel, representatives from tenant units and area veterans commemorated National Vietnam War Veterans Day on March 29, thanking, and honoring those who served during the Vietnam War for their sacrifices.



At a morning ceremony at the Fort Hamilton Post Exchange, United States Army Corp of Engineers, North Atlantic Division, Deputy Commander Col. Robert McTighe paid tribute to Medal of Honor recipient 1st Lt. John Earl Warren Jr., a Brooklyn native whose name graces the installation's main road. During the Vietnam War, Lt. Warren sacrificed his life by smothering a grenade to save his platoon members.



McTighe and Exchange Manager Barbara Rodriguez presented commemorative pins to attending Vietnam veterans.



An afternoon event at the garrison commissary, Raymond Santiago, deputy to the garrison commander, stressed the day's importance and Warren's ties to Fort Hamilton. Santiago and the commissary staff also distributed pins to Vietnam-era veterans present and thanked them for their service and sacrifice.



The annual day aims to thank living Vietnam veterans and honor the families of all who served between Nov. 1, 1955, and May 15, 1975.



Established by the Vietnam War Veterans Recognition Act of 2017, March 29 marks the 1973 disbandment of the U.S. Military Assistance Command, Vietnam, and the departure of the last American troops.



The commemorative period recognizes all U.S. active-duty personnel during the Vietnam War and their families, regardless of service and duty location, both overseas and stateside.



Additional photos can be viewed at: https://flic.kr/s/aHBqjBjBwb



(U.S. Army photo by Mark Getman/Fort Hamilton Garrison Public Affairs)