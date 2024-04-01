Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort Hamilton Commemorates National Vietnam War Vets Day

    Fort Hamilton Commemorates National Vietnam War Vets Day

    Photo By Mark Getman | U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hamilton personnel, representatives from tenant units and area...... read more read more

    BAY RIDGE , NY, UNITED STATES

    03.29.2024

    Story by Mark Getman 

    USAG Fort Hamilton

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hamilton personnel, representatives from tenant units and area veterans commemorated National Vietnam War Veterans Day on March 29, thanking, and honoring those who served during the Vietnam War for their sacrifices.

    At a morning ceremony at the Fort Hamilton Post Exchange, United States Army Corp of Engineers, North Atlantic Division, Deputy Commander Col. Robert McTighe paid tribute to Medal of Honor recipient 1st Lt. John Earl Warren Jr., a Brooklyn native whose name graces the installation's main road. During the Vietnam War, Lt. Warren sacrificed his life by smothering a grenade to save his platoon members.

    McTighe and Exchange Manager Barbara Rodriguez presented commemorative pins to attending Vietnam veterans.

    An afternoon event at the garrison commissary, Raymond Santiago, deputy to the garrison commander, stressed the day's importance and Warren's ties to Fort Hamilton. Santiago and the commissary staff also distributed pins to Vietnam-era veterans present and thanked them for their service and sacrifice.

    The annual day aims to thank living Vietnam veterans and honor the families of all who served between Nov. 1, 1955, and May 15, 1975.

    Established by the Vietnam War Veterans Recognition Act of 2017, March 29 marks the 1973 disbandment of the U.S. Military Assistance Command, Vietnam, and the departure of the last American troops.

    The commemorative period recognizes all U.S. active-duty personnel during the Vietnam War and their families, regardless of service and duty location, both overseas and stateside.

    Additional photos can be viewed at: https://flic.kr/s/aHBqjBjBwb

    (U.S. Army photo by Mark Getman/Fort Hamilton Garrison Public Affairs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.29.2024
    Date Posted: 04.02.2024 13:54
    Story ID: 467584
    Location: BAY RIDGE , NY, US
    Hometown: BROOKLYN, NY, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Hamilton Commemorates National Vietnam War Vets Day, by Mark Getman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Fort Hamilton Commemorates National Vietnam War Vets Day
    Fort Hamilton Commemorates National Vietnam War Vets Day
    Fort Hamilton Commemorates National Vietnam War Vets Day
    Fort Hamilton Commemorates National Vietnam War Vets Day

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Appreciation
    Vietnam War
    Selfless Service
    gg
    Honoring those who Served
    National Vietnam Veterans Day
    USAG Fort Hamilton
    Honor those who Served

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT