Naval Air Force Atlantic Nuclear-Trained Officer Shares Experiences Serving in the Navy with Indian River High School during Career Day

Capt. Kathryn Wijnaldum, the officer in charge of the surface propulsion mobile training team assigned to Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic (CNAL), spoke to students attending Indian River High School Air Force Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (AFJROTC) in Chesapeake, March 27.

AFJROTC is a subdivision of the Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (JROTC).

Wijnaldum, a graduate of the United States Naval Academy and a qualified nuclear-trained surface warfare officer, spoke to the students about her opportunities, experiences and accomplishments. She also addressed how she uses science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) in her everyday role in the Navy.

“I’ve been in the same seats you’re sitting in. My journey began in my high school’s Navy NJROTC unit,” she explained to the cadets during her three-hour visit with the school.

“All I did was follow the breadcrumbs, or opportunities, the Navy afforded me and allowed myself to be transformed into someone I never dreamed I would become. I don’t regret my decision to serve on active-duty and would do it all over again,” Wijnaldum continued.

Wijnaldum spoke with students attending Indian River High School and AFJROTC cadets, a mix of young adults in grades 9 through 12, to explore all of the opportunities a STEM career can offer.

“What I love about the Navy is that there are no limits regarding your potential for service. The Navy, and as I have experienced in the nuclear community, goes to great lengths to ensure you are prepared to execute your duties when report to the Fleet,” Wijnaldum said.

Retired Lt. Col. Lynn Holmbeck, Senior Aerospace Science Instructor at Indian River High School discussed the importance of bringing experienced STEM mentors into the classroom that can add real-world experience to encourage the next generation to pursue their future opportunities.

"Capt. Wijnadum's knowledge and her Navy expertise are impressive. Yet, she has a way of inspiring the other 99 percent to believe in themselves,” Holmbeck said. “One powerful motivator to envision and reach your goals is the belief that you can do it. In our classroom, Capt. Wijnadum gave that to Indian River High School AFJROTC cadets which is to believe in themselves.”

