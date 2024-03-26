It happens on Wattendorf Highway

ARNOLD AIR FORCE BASE, Tenn. – You are stopped in traffic waiting for things to start moving in front of you. You see movement in your rearview mirror. Looking up, you watch a car run into the back of your car, totaling both vehicles.

You are driving the speed limit. The truck behind you is following so closely that you cannot see its bumper. Then, a deer run out in front, and you slam on the brakes. The truck driver panics and lose control, ending up in the guardrail.

The fire department is called out to a one-vehicle accident, and they find an impaired person badly injured.

While traveling among a group of cars, a pickup passes you and two other cars by crossing the double yellow line, forcing oncoming traffic to slow to avoid an accident.

Bad choices like these – speeding, tailgating, texting, eating, driving impaired, passing over a double yellow line, adjusting the radio or heater – are all causes of accidents on Wattendorf Highway.

On Arnold Air Force Base property in the past 10 years, there have been more than 71 motor vehicle accidents and five or so fatalities.

Let’s talk about driving safety.

The National Safety Council has declared April as Distracted Driving Awareness Month. The Department of Transportation tells us that in 2021 there were 3,522 people killed and an estimated additional 362,415 people injured in motor vehicle traffic crashes involving distracted drivers. Five percent of all drivers involved in fatal traffic crashes in 2021 were reported as distracted at the time of the crashes.

What are the three main types of distracted driving?

• Visual distraction occurs when you take your eyes off the road.

• Manual distraction takes place when you take your hands off the wheel.

• Cognitive distraction happens when you take your mind off the task of safe driving.

Texting falls into all three categories. That places texting while driving high on the list of the most dangerous distractions. Sending or reading a text takes your eyes off the road for an average of 5 seconds. At 55 mph, that’s like driving the length of an entire football field with your eyes closed.

You cannot drive safely unless the task of driving has your full attention.

Distracted driving has become a global issue as the use of mobile devices has increased. Many people still ignore the dangers and continue to put themselves at risk for injury or even death. There are numerous ways being used to decrease the use of phones behind the wheel. Legislation, laws and other ways revolve around increasing awareness.

Driving on base

It is important to remember that driving on base is a privilege. Once or twice a week, somebody at Arnold will stop a member of the safety team with an example of unsafe driving. I got this example in and email:

“I witnessed a near miss by a vehicle making a quick turn next to a crosswalk. A grey truck blew the stop sign on Fourth Street, making a right turn onto North Hap Arnold Drive, and then had to make a sudden stop at the crosswalk because two individuals were walking to [the Engine Test Facility]. Because the driver never stopped at the sign, and thus didn’t look, he never saw the two people. I really thought he was going to hit them.”

Watch for deer, turkeys and many other wildlife that can be found on base.

Arnold gate etiquette

I know you have heard this before, and most of this sounds like common sense, but I hear from the guards that people still do things to make it harder to keep the lines to enter base moving. Here are a few tips to make life easier for yourself and the guards as you enter Arnold Air Force Base:

• Please turn off your headlights if it’s dark. If you don’t, the guards get blinded.

• Be prepared! Have your ID card ready to go. Have it out in a place you can easily grab it. Put it in your left hand and hold it out the window to be scanned.

• Roll the window all the way down. This will allow you to present the card easier. If your window does not work, open your door.

• Turn off your windshield wipers if it’s raining when you approach the gate. If you don’t, the guards get splashed.

• Pull close to the curb to allow the guard to scan your badge without stepping down to reach.

• If you have questions or comments, be quick. They have a line of cars to get through, and if they take too long with you, the drivers in their line can get an attitude.

• If the vehicle line is long, don’t complain. The guards are doing their best, and you just made the people behind you wait while you complained.

• Please don’t argue if you’re asked to do a random vehicle inspection. Some people get an attitude when asked to pull over. Let the guards do their job. It’s not always convenient, but know they are doing it to keep us safe.

Remember, in the state of Tennessee, and on base, seat belts are mandatory, and any cellphone use must be hands-free.

Be patient with others. Take your time. Always be aware of your surroundings.

Let’s be safe out there.

