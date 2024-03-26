NMCB 11 receives CNO Expeditionary Safety Award

ROTA, Spain (March 24, 2024) — Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 11 received the 2023 Chief of Naval Operations’ Expeditionary Safety Award March 24, 2024.



NMCB 11 was recognized by the Chief of Naval Operations and Naval Safety Command for their commitment to leadership, teamwork and an in-depth risk management culture, which resulted in safe and effective operations throughout 2023.



"We are truly honored to be selected for the 2023 CNO Expeditionary Safety Award, but at the end of the day, this award is secondary to the end product of bringing our sailors home safely,” said Cmdr. Ben Waite, NMCB 11’s commanding officer. “I honestly believe that if this is the only award received while I am in command, it is the one that matters most.”



NMCB 11 carried their vigilance against mishaps through a number of projects and exercises in 2023. This included Large Scale Exercise 2023, during which time the battalion safely moved personnel and equipment to work on projects and field training across the Southeastern United States while simultaneously executing their annual Field Training Exercise in Camp Shelby, Miss.



The CNO Expeditionary Safety Award is awarded annually to special and expeditionary warfare commands for excellence in Navy safety and occupational health.



The award also recognized Naval Small Craft Instruction and Technical Training School, SEAL Team Four and Maritime Expeditionary Squadron Four for their leadership in expeditionary safety. All four commands will now be in competition to receive the Secretary of the Navy’s Safety Excellence Award.



“All nominees are to be commended for the significant contributions they have made toward reducing mishaps, increasing mission readiness, and preserving our most precious asset: sailors and civilians,” said Commander, Naval Safety Center, Rear Adm. Christopher Engdahl in a Naval message. “Congratulations to all for a job well done!”



NMCB 11, assigned to 22 Naval Construction Regiment, is forward deployed across the U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa area of operations, providing civil engineering support for U.S. Sixth Fleet maritime operations to defend U.S., Allied, and partner interests.

by PO2 James Hong