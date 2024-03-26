Oklahoma Honors MCPON Black

Oklahoma Senator Chris Kidd, Representative Josh Cantrell of House District 49, and the Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy (MCPON) James Honea, the TACAMO Chief’s mess, and residents of Oklahoma City recognized the contributions of the Navy’s first senior enlisted advisor, MCPON Delbert D. Black, during a highway dedication ceremony at Rose State College on Monday, April 1, 2024.

The ceremony took place on the 131st Navy chief petty officer (CPO) birthday. CPOs ranging from the Vietnam War to newly promoted were in attendance, some direct family members of MCPON Black.

"OSC Ricks and I felt compelled, as Red Dirt Chiefs, to pay tribute to the legacy of the Navy's inaugural master chief petty officer," said Master-at-Arms Senior Chief Michael Dant. "As we formulated a plan, we crossed paths with Ms. Linda Hyman, whose pivotal role has been instrumental in bringing this resolution to life. Through a collaborative effort, what began as a modest sign on a hill in Love County, Oklahoma, blossomed into the dedication of a seven-mile stretch of I-35."

In February of 2023, the Oklahoma Senate approved Bill 953 to honor the life and career of the Oklahoma native and Navy veteran. A seven-mile section of I-35 beginning on the south side of the State Highway 32 interchange north to the Oswalt Road interchange in Love County will be named as the "First MCPON Delbert D. Black, U.S. Navy, Memorial Highway."

The event provided an opportunity for current Navy personnel to reflect on the legacy of MCPON Black and the importance of leadership in the Navy. It was a moment of pride for the Oklahoma City residents, Navy veterans, and active-duty personnel who came together to honor the memory of the first MCPON.

"It was a profound honor to have the opportunity to host MCPON Honea, MCPON Black's family, and partner with the Oklahoma community in coordinating and hosting the ceremony for the highway dedication," said Command Master Chief Jason Stovall, Commander Strategic Communications Wing One CMC.

MCPON Honea's words resonated with the audience, emphasizing the core values of leadership and the importance of listening to and caring for those under your command. It was a fitting tribute to a man who paved the way for future generations of Navy leaders.

"Del leaned into the philosophy that listening to your Sailors was the key to being a successful leader. He fully believed that being approachable, humble, and invested in Sailors' well-being is the foundation of leadership," said Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy James Honea.

As the ceremony concluded, the sense of camaraderie and respect among the attendees was palpable. The dedication of the highway was not just a symbolic gesture, but a tangible reminder of the impact that MCPON Black had on the Navy and its enlisted personnel. After the ceremony the ceremony the chiefs celebrated with burger burn hosted by the TACAMO Chiefs. The afternoon was a casual and enjoyable way for the Sailors to come together, share stories, and celebrate the legacy of MCPON Black. It was a reminder that while the Navy is an organization built on discipline and professionalism, it is also a community that values camaraderie and fellowship among its members.

Honea spent the day answering questions and discussing his priorities of warfighting competency, professional and character development, and quality of life. TACAMO is the mission of the Sailors made up of three squadrons and a wing staff, providing maintenance, security, operations, administration, training, and logistic support for the E-6B Mercury aircraft fleet.

