The Deployed Parent

Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base, Romania — Since the start of combat operations in Iraq and Afghanistan following the September 11, 2001, attacks in New York, countless service members have deployed to the Middle East in support of the Global War on Terrorism. Nowadays, service members find themselves deployed across various regions worldwide, participating in diverse missions and large-scale training exercises. Regardless of the reason for the deployment, many service members are parents, separated from their children for extended periods, often missing significant family milestones like birthdays, first days of school, and graduations.



These deployed parents exhibit resilience, finding innovative ways to fulfill their duties effectively while maintaining regular contact with their families back home.



Spc. Maxwell Westmoreland, a culinary specialist with the 511th Quartermaster Company, 1st Infantry Division, Task Force "Nightmare," hailing from Columbus, Georgia, and a father of three children aged 11, 9, and 7, is currently on his first deployment.



“Since deploying here, I feel like there’s a void from not being home with my children that I try to fill by Facetiming them as often as I can, and it’s almost like I never left,” said Westmoreland.



Pfc. Manilita Jones, a medium-wheeled mechanic serving with the 626th Brigade Support Battalion, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division, and a father to a one-year-old, worries about missing out on his daughter's initial milestones.



Being away from her on this deployment, I know I’m going to miss out on some of her firsts, like her first tooth, her first step, and possibly hearing her say her first word,” said Jones, a Lancaster, South Carolina native. “I keep a picture of my daughter on the lock screen of my phone, and my camera roll is full of pictures of her that I look at every day so I can see her smile. That is what keeps me going.”



Sgt. Alexis Leyva, a human resource NCO with the 626th Brigade Support Battalion, 3rd BCT, and a mother of a four-year-old and a two-year-old, echoes the emotional challenges of deployment.



“One of the hard parts about being deployed was when I was on a call with my four-year-old, and she told me she wanted me to come home,” said Leyva, a native of Whitesville, Kentucky. “I am making it because I keep busy with work and with the help of my husband, who is deployed here too; he helps me cope with it better because this is not his first deployment.”



For these Soldiers and others facing similar circumstances, establishing a communication plan with family members and adhering to a routine, when feasible, proves vital.



“Have a game plan, make sure you know what family is going to while you are gone, and keep them in the loop,” said Westmoreland.



Incorporating regular communication sessions and engaging in activities to stay occupied not only fosters resilience in Soldiers but also strengthens familial bonds during deployment.



“Stay strong and know that you are coming back to your children,” said Leyva. “This is temporary.”

