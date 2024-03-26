Women’s History Month at NSA Souda Bay

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (March 27, 2024) Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay celebrated women all around the world – and especially those in military service – during a Women’s History Month event hosted by the Multicultural Committee on March 27, 2023.



“The livelihood of women has been a challenging one,” said Utilitiesman 1st Class Jamiah Shaw. “Women have overcome many forms of oppression; from denial of basic human rights to gender inequality. Yet, they prosper and are a true testament to strength.”



This year’s Department of Defense theme was “Women who advocate for equity, diversity and inclusion” in honor of those women who paved the way for future generations by taking leaps and bounds in expanding gender equality. The ceremony included speakers who recalled the past achievements of prominent women and themselves encouraging those attending that there can and will be more.



“Just being a female – period – is a hard job,” said Senior Chief Yeoman Natalie Bedoya. “At the end of the day, we have to embrace the fact that we all fail. There is growth in that, and as we continue to lead, regardless of rank, seeking out challenges is often where we find the most reward.”



Some speakers recalled their advancement through their career in the U.S. Navy and what they learned along the way.



“No matter who you are, where you’re from, what you look like -- your gender, your race, your background, your ethnicity -- what you’ve been through or where you work: What you do matters,” said Yeoman 1st Class Erica Williams. “There is value in what you do. We all have the opportunity to make an impact. We all have the opportunity to make a difference.”



Embracing the theme, guest speaker at the event Kerry Collins, spouse of Rear Adm. Brad Collins, commander, Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central, discussed former first lady Eleanor Roosevelt’s role as the first lady, a diplomat, a humanitarian, a politician, a teacher. Collins referenced Roosevelt’s book on the subject, “If you ask me.”



“Until the very end of her life Eleanor actively encouraged women to work, enter politics and engage with the outside world,” said Collins. “Although she did not live to see the rise of the modern women’s movement, her fingerprints are all over it. I think we have all heard stories of a variety of women and how they have shown strength and impacted our lives. We can see from our history that we have progressed and now we even have our first female Chief of Naval Operations. I think that’s encouraging.”



Others chose to speak about the women in their lives that truly made an impact for them. Mothers, sisters, friends, leaders, and more who allowed them to become the people they are today, despite the adversities they may have faced.



“I would like to encourage everyone to celebrate and uplift the women in our life every day; and not just in the month of March,” said Despina Beck, ombudsman, NSA Souda Bay. “Through their sacrifices and achievements they have given all the women around the world the freedom and equality we have today. However, we still have a lot more to achieve for the future generation of women that will come after us.”



Among the other women mentioned were Susan B. Anthony, Harriet Tubman, Marie Curie, Hedy Lemarr, Marjorie Merriweather Post, Sandra Day O’Connor, Grace Hopper and Admiral Michelle Howard.



“Let us celebrate all those who have gone before us – both anonymous and famous – and countless other women who have paved the way for future generations,” said Capt. Odin J. Klug, commanding officer, NSA Souda Bay. “Celebrate it. Live it. Think about how you are going to leave you legacy to those who come behind you. That is my challenge to you.”



NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation which enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and Partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. For more information, visit us at www.cnic.navy.mil/SoudaBay or find us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/NSASoudaBay.

