Governor, Joint Region Marianas Convene Civil-Military Coordination Council

Photo By Shaina Marie ONeal | ASAN, Guam (April 2, 2024) - Gov. Lourdes Leon Guerrero and Rear Adm. Greg Huffman,...... read more read more Photo By Shaina Marie ONeal | ASAN, Guam (April 2, 2024) - Gov. Lourdes Leon Guerrero and Rear Adm. Greg Huffman, commander, Joint Region Marianas (JRM), convened the Civil-Military Coordination Council (CMCC) at JRM headquarters, April 2. The CMCC was established in 2010 to foster collaboration among the Department of Defense (DoD), local government, and federal agencies to share information, discuss, and provide recommendations for construction activities for the U.S. Marine Corps relocation to Guam. These meetings have expanded to include all DoD items of interest and military construction on Guam. (U.S. Navy photos by Shaina O’Neal) see less | View Image Page

ASAN, Guam (April 2, 2024) – Gov. Lourdes Leon Guerrero and Rear Adm. Greg Huffman, commander, Joint Region Marianas (JRM), convened the Civil-Military Coordination Council (CMCC) at JRM Headquarters, April 2.



Government of Guam agencies, including the Guam Department of Public Works, Guam Environmental Protection Agency, Port Authority of Guam, Guam International Airport Authority, Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Authority, Guam Power Authority, and Guam Waterworks Authority were represented at the meeting.



“The CMCC demonstrates our joint commitment to an enduring partnership among government agencies,” Huffman said. “We are a strong and resilient team who views the needs of our community as one, and I believe that through continued collaboration, we will meet our military mission and mutual objectives.”



“These meetings between the Department of Defense (DoD) and our government are not simply more frequent; they are essential. We face ever-growing challenges and opportunities in the Indo-Pacific, demanding consistent collaboration and transparency. Recent months have seen a constant drumbeat in the news: Guam's strategic importance is undeniable,” said Governor Leon Guerrero. “This is our opportunity to not only sustain, but to improve the quality of life for all on Guam – our people, our military personnel, the National Guard, and their families. Let us transform these challenges into the Guam we aspire to: a safe, secure, and prosperous island for all. We must remain mindful of this objective, never allowing it to fade from our focus.”



DoD personnel provided updates to various military projects throughout the island. The council also continued discussions about future opportunities for partnerships and growth. During the year, various working groups continue to pursue goals set by the CMCC.



The CMCC was established in 2010 to foster collaboration among the DoD, local government, and federal agencies to share information, discuss, and provide recommendations for construction activities for the U.S. Marine Corps relocation to Guam. These meetings have expanded to include all DoD items of interest and military construction on Guam. The next CMCC meeting will be held in June.