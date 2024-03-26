Humphreys kicks off Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention month

CAMP HUMPHREYS, South Korea -- The U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys command team signed a proclamation in support of Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention month, April 2, at Maude Hall.



“We’re here at Maude Hall as this is the headquarters for the garrison command team, and we’re providing outreach and awareness,” said Linda Crosby, sexual assault response coordinator for Camp Humphreys.



The annual observance is recognized throughout the Department of Defense in April to provide awareness and education on sexual violence. At Humphreys, the event included a proclamation signing by the garrison commander, Col. Ryan Workman, Command Sgt. Maj. Monty Drummond, and the deputy garrison commander, Dan Hancock. Additionally, the event featured a cake cutting as well as tables covered with promotional items and educational pamphlets that those passing by were able to take with them.



“It’s important that individuals know what programs the Department of Defense, and the Department of the Army provide for those that are effected and impacted by sexual violence,” said Crosby. “So, for the SHARP program, which is the Sexual Harassment Assault Response and Prevention, we provide resources, reporting options, and victim advocacy, as well as connecting those who have been effected by sexual violence to (Criminal Investigation Division), law enforcement, medical assistance, legal assistance and behavior health.”



All of the items given away were printed with the 8th Army SHARP hotline as well as the DoD SAFE helpline phone numbers which Crosby said anyone can call to get assistance or have questions on sexual assault within our community.



“I hope (those passing by) retain some of the information, take away some of the brochures or the promotional items that we have,” said Crosby. “You never know when someone else, or themselves, might need assistance.”

