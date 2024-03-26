U.S. Navy and JSDF conduct Tomahawk Land Attack Missile Training

Sailors assigned to Surface Combat Systems Training Command (SCSTC) hosted members from the Japan Self-Defense Force aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS McCampbell (DDG 85) and Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, to conduct tomahawk land attack missile training, March 25-28.



The training provided Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) and Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) officers with the knowledge required to coordinate shipboard cruise missile operations in route to Full Operational Capability.



The United States Ambassador to Japan, Rahm Emanuel, visited McCampbell to observe the shipboard portion of the training March 28.



“We are ahead of schedule, and that’s exactly what we have to do to keep up deterrence and maintain operations within this area of operations,” said Emanuel. “We will give our partners, our allies, the Japanese Navy, the capacity that their investing in. This is not a one and done, this is going to happen again.”



The training included classroom instruction, followed by a shipboard walkthrough and demonstration, aligned to the U.S. Navy cruise missile command curriculum.



"It was a privilege to conduct Cruise Missile Command training with our Japan Self-Defense Force counterparts over the past few days," said Cmdr. Michael Arnold, Officer in Charge of SCSTC WESTPAC. "This training marks a significant milestone in Japan's strategic acquisition of the Tomahawk Weapon Control System and our collaborative first step in mastering this new capability. Together, we fortify our alliance, demonstrating our united commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific and upholding the principles that ensure regional peace, stability, and a rules-based international order."



The week-long training provided participants with a hands-on overview of the Tactical Tomahawk Weapons Control System consoles and associated equipment, and participants were able to execute a simulated generic strike mission scenario.



U.S. 7th Fleet is the largest forward-deployed fleet in the world, and with the help of a network of alliances and partners from 35 other maritime-nations, the U.S. Navy has operated in the Indo-Pacific region for more than 70 years, providing credible, ready forces to help preserve peace and prevent conflict.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.28.2024 Date Posted: 04.01.2024 18:26 Story ID: 467527 Location: YOKOSUKA, JP Web Views: 28 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Navy and JSDF conduct Tomahawk Land Attack Missile Training, by PO1 Ryan Breeden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.